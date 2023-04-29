If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hand-painted indie End of Lines inspired "by the looming climate crisis" is out next month

"Each choice matters."

Hand-painted indie narrative game, End of Lines, will be available for PC and Switch on 25th May.

The interactive graphic novel hails from Nova-box, the award-winners behind Across the Grooves and Seers Isle, and is inspired "by the looming climate crisis".

You can check out the "beautifully hand-painted, heartbreaking vision of the future where the world failed to act on our rapidly-changing climate" in the new teaser trailer below:

End of Lines — Trailer

In line with the studio's prior games, in End of Lines, "each choice matters" as you manage the supplies – and morale – of your group "in a ruthless environment where death may be encountered at any time". It follows a group of survivors as they "wander the devastated countryside of Southern Europe, desperately searching for a safe place to settle and a semblance of normalcy, after losing everything but each other".

The story offers a diverse cast of characters, an immersive soundtrack, and a "beautifully illustrated storybook" where each playthrough offers a "novel-sized" adventure "and a portion of the hundreds of hand-painted illustrations created for the game".

