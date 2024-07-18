"Halo meets Portal" indie hit Splitgate gets sequel next year, now with actual Halo veterans on board
Aperture see you!
Splitgate developer 1047 Games has today said it will launch the sequel to its surprise hit indie shooter in 2025.
The original Splitgate racked up 22m downloads, and received a positive reception to its mix of fast-paced Halo-esque combat with the ability to traverse portals, Portal style.
Splitgate 2's pitch is clear. All of the above, but now with a bigger budget and with a much larger roster of veteran development talent - including people who worked on Halo back in the day.
"The original Splitgate's development was ambitious but scrappy,” said Ian Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games. "The game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams.
"This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve, with the series' signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry."
Not mincing his words, Proulx went on to describe Splitgate 2 as a "revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters", a fresh entry point for newcomers, as well as a worthy upgrade from the original for those who bought that.
PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of Splitgate 2 are all on the way next year.
In the meantime, there's the first episode of a new digital comic series and unlockables for the upcoming game over at Splitgate.com, and a new Splitgate companion app available today via iPhone and Android.
Word of a sequel does not come as a surprise. Back in 2022, 1047 Games explained it was stepping away from further updates to the original Splitgate to work on something new in the same universe - something that was built on UE5 and launched as a free-to-play game. And indeed, two years later, here we are! One to keep an eye on for 2025.