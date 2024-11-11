Half-Life Black Mesa team announces next game, which pops players into the middle of a gun-filled corporate war

The team behind Black Mesa - the fan-made reimagining of Valve's Half-Life - has announced its next game.

It's called Rogue Point, and developer Crowbar Collective describes it as a "rogue-lite tactical co-op shooter", which will offer up a "strategic approach to high-octane combat".

This will all see players unlocking various weapons and cosmetics to help them on their way, as they shoot through a "dynamic campaign" (the developer promises that no two playthroughs will be the same).

"The CEO, the richest man in the world, is dead," Rogue Point's official blurb begins. "Cutthroat conglomerates seek to carve up his kingdom. Using the MERX app, rival businessmen can order private mercenary armies as easily as ordering takeout! Only Rogue Point, an elite, independent vigilante squad, dares to fight back."

Players will need to do what they can to eliminate the MERX, and "put an end to the corporate war" that has befallen society. This can be done with up to four others, making up a team of justice-seeking gun-slingers.

"We cannot wait to go in depth about the game, and everything we learned while creating a new IP (as well as turning Crowbar Collective into a full time development studio)," project lead Adam Engels said today, thanking Rogue Point partner Team 17 in the process.

"Just like Black Mesa, we want to heavily involve the community in our development and updates. Our community was critical in the Early Access of Black Mesa and having Team 17 as a partner for Rogue Point helps us focus on development and community feedback!"

You can check out a trailer for Rogue Point in the video above. If you are interested, you can also wishlist Rogue Point on Steam now. There is currently no release date other than a vague "2025".

We called Crowbar's past work a "masterful remake that improves upon a classic" in Eurogamer's Half-Life: Black Mesa review. Hopefully, Rogue Point lives up to that same standard.