Half-Life 2 and Dishonored art lead Viktor Antonov dies aged just 52

Half-Life 2 art director and Dishonored designer Viktor Antonov has died aged just 52.

Former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw revealed the news on social media, saying he had no details of Antonov's death, but he had had it confirmed that the "visionary art lead" had died.

Viktor Antonov, le directeur artistique sur Half-Life 2 et la franchise Dishonored, est décédé. L'information a été confirmée par Marc Laidlaw, ex-ead writer chez Valve sur Half-Life.



"I didn't want to say much till I felt it was confirmed, but I learned today that Viktor Antonov, our visionary art lead on HL2, has died," Laidlaw said.

"I don't have details. Just sadness. Brilliant and original. Made everything better."

Antonov moved from Bulgaria to Paris when he was just 17 and went on to work or consult on a number of notable games, including Half-Life 2, Counter-Strike: Source, Half-Life 2: Lost Coast, Dishonored. Dishonored: Dunwall City Trials, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Doom, and Prey.

After Valve, Antonov joined Arkane Studios, telling our Bertie: "Valve is a great place, but I'm interested in projects, not in companies. I went to Valve specifically for Half-Life 2. I went and I collaborated with Arkane to do The Crossing and Dishonored. I put the project above everything else."