Hades 2's second patch is here, bringing plenty of Daedalus Hammer changes with it

A month after its early access launch, Supergiant Games has released a second patch for Hades 2.

As with its first patch, this update does not add any new content to the game, with its focus remaining on things such as bug fixes, general gameplay fixes (many of which were inspired by community feedback) and numerous tweaks to Daedalus Hammer upgrades.

For example, Marauder Wallop has been removed from the game to be replaced with a staff upgrade known as Rapid Thrasher, which will allow for faster attacks.

In addition, the developer has made some adjustments to the game's difficulty levels at certain points. Both the Trial of Heartache and Trail of Haste should now be a bit easier, the team said, following player feedback.

Meanwhile, some boss fights have been tweaked slightly. One particular foe (won't say their name to avoid spoilers) has had several adjustments made to their fight, meaning there should now be "fewer instances" where they are "patently unfair".

Hades 2 players will now also be able to meet an additional Olympian each night. There is also a selection of new UI icons for things such as Keepsakes, Weapons, Well of Charon offerings and "more" included with this patch.

You can read the full patch notes over on the Hades 2 Steam page, but please be aware of potential spoilers.

Image credit: Supergiant Games

On its early access debut last month, Hades 2 reached a peak concurrent player count of over 100,000 players within 24 hours of release. Its launch also saw the original Hades getting a boost in player numbers.

As for how long Hades 2 will remain in early access, creative director Greg Kasavin said it will be until "at least through the end of this year".

For more, be sure to check out Eurogamer's Hades 2 early access review, where our Donlan complemented the "polish and terrifying power from some of the best out there".