Hades 2 studio responds to accusations it's recast actor and refused to use SAG-AFTRA protected contract

Supergiant Games has confirmed it hasn't recast any actors for Hades 2, following accusations from the voice actor of Athena the studio is unwilling to utilise the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The US actors' union is currently on strike due to concerns over the use of AI in the games industry, but an interim agreement is in place to ensure acting work can still continue until a full agreement is signed.

Marin Miller, the voice behind Athena in both Hades and Hades 2, has accused Supergiant of recasting the character because the studio "refused to flip to an interim".

"It's possible you may hear me get recast in a particular game that is very popular," they wrote on social media. "If I am, it was not because I stepped away from the character willingly. It's because the employer refused to flip to an interim."

And while they didn't explicitly mention Supergiant, their follow up post wasn't subtle: "It would be SUPER helpful if you wrote a GIANT email asking them to flip for their actors."

It would be SUPER helpful if you wrote a GIANT email asking them to flip for their actors. — Marin M. Miller (@marinmmiller.com) 19 February 2025 at 18:43

Supergiant has responded with a lengthy statement, confirming it has not re-cast any characters, but noted its games have not been subject to SAG-AFTRA contracts "for a variety of reasons".

"Voice talent has been integral to each of our games," the statement begins. "Recently, questions arose here about how we work with our voice talent, which we want to address."

Supergiant boasts it offers "the strongest AI protections in the industry to our talent, as we think their work is irreplaceable".

It continues: "Our games are intentionally made by human beings; no generative AI is being used in the creation of the voiceover, artwork, or any other content that goes into them.

"We have not re-cast any of our characters in Hades 2, and wish to keep working with each and every member of our wonderful cast.

"We have respected and will continue to respect any actor needing to pause work during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike. While none of our games have ever been subject to SAG-AFTRA contracts for a variety of reasons, we wish SAG-AFTRA the best in their negotiations to compel larger signatory studios to provide the kinds of protections we think actors deserve."

It's unclear what the reasons are for not using SAG-AFTRA contracts, though many of the voice actors from Hades 2 are either in-house staff or British (Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 14's Colin Ryan, Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler) and therefore not part of the US union. Or perhaps the studio believes its own protections are enough.

In a follow up thread, Miller emphasised their reliance on SAG-AFTRA for protection, noting this is the seventh month of the strike. "SAG-AFTRA contracts are protected by their legal staff - I can't afford a lawyer without the union," they wrote.

"Clients keep asking me, 'If we include a no-AI rider, will you work non-union or on a 2020 agreement?' Will you be willing to cover the costs of my legal fees if you violate my agreement? Why are you refusing to sign a contract I can enforce?"

The SAG-AFTRA strike began in July last year, with AI usage the primary concern of the union.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement. "Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live - and work - with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for the video game producers that have signed the existing Interactive Media Agreement, responded: "We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA's concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry."

At the start of the year, Eurogamer spoke with celebrated voice actor Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Bayonetta 3) about the strike and why it's taking so long to reach a resolution.

"It's a huge issue for all of us and the repercussions are vast," she says. "So to me, it makes sense that everyone needs to take their time. As performers - and we saw this in the writers strike and the theatrical contract strike - we're just the canary in the coal mine."

The news follows the second major update to Hades 2 revealed yesterday, as the game remains in early access, without a full release date.