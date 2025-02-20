Hades 2 second major update adds god of war, but still no full release date

The second major update for Hades 2 is now available, adding a new Olympian: the god of war.

Appropriately named the Warsong Update, Ares has now been added (but redesigned) along with all of his boons, which look to be similar to those in the first game.

Also added is The Final Confrontation, with a new discovery to make atop Mount Olympus. Say no more.

The update also includes a new animal familiar to aid in battle, new arcana arts, new enemies, new music, and new ways to relax in the Crossroads, all as per the trailer above.

And of course, the story expands with new events too.

Over on Steam, developer Supergiant Games has detailed all the additions - along with quality of life tweaks and bug fixes, there are reworked boons and blessings, new upgrades and keepsakes, changes to level designs and more.

The first major update for Hades 2 (the Olympic Update) was back in October last year, which the Warsong Update follows along with other smaller patches.

The game remains in early access for now and, as noted in a separate Steam blog, a third major update is planned. There's still no release date for version 1.0.

"We're excited to have launched this Major Update, since it includes numerous ideas we've been eager to implement since we started working on Hades 2 years ago!" the post reads.

"But we're not finished yet, and have already made plans for our third Major Update, which we intend to deliver some months from now. Note it's still too early to share our plans beyond that, including when our v1.0 launch will be."

Last year creative director Greg Kasavin said the game would be in early access "at least through the end of this year". It seems that's set to extend for a while yet.

"Supergiant's first ever sequel may feel very comfortable and familiar, but Hades' best weapon remains the power of surprise," reads our Hades 2 early access review. Clearly there are still plenty more surprises to come.