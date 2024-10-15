GTA: San Andreas, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts and more leaving PS Plus next month
Last chance to play.
A number of big games are leaving Sony's PS Plus subscription service next month, including GTA: San Andreas, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Kingdom Hearts series.
Red Dead Redemption 2 only joined the service in May this year, while San Andreas joined in June, and the Kingdom Hearts games were added in November 2022.
The full list of games leaving PS Plus on 18th November is as follows:
- GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Sims 4 - City Living Expansion Pack
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On
- Superliminal
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
- Teardown
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
- Chorus
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Overcooked 2
- Blasphemous
- Moving Out
Phew! That's quite the list of great games!
These are all listed in the 'Last chance to play' section of PS Plus. The news comes as this month's wave of additions arrives today, including Dino Crisis, Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, and more.