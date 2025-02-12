GTA producer's big-budget single-player game MindsEye shows off gameplay

Tonight brought a closer look at gameplay for MindsEye, the mysterious new big-budget single-player project from former GTA producer Leslie Benzies and his Build A Rocket Boy studio.

Sony's State of Play broadcast contained a new cinematic trailer, too - confirming a summer 2025 launch window for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Hey, it looks like MindsEye will debut shortly before Benzies' former colleagues launch GTA 6 this autumn!

MindsEye was originally announced as part of Everywhere, an ambitious bid by Build a Rocket Boy to launch a fresh game platform akin to Fortnite and Roblox. But this has seemingly been put on the back burner, and in October 2024 it was announced that Hitman studio IO Interactive had picked up publishing duties for MindsEye - seemingly as a standalone game.

"I've dedicated my entire career to crafting captivating interactive entertainment to delight players," Benzies said in a statement today. "With MindsEye, we've pushed cinematic adventure to the next level - building characters and a world that feels truly alive. We can't wait for players to step in and feel the immersive realism and tireless effort poured into every moment of the game."

Today's look at MindsEye gives our best glimpse yet at its story, which sees protagonist Jacob Diaz reliving disjointed flashbacks. MindsEye is set in a Redrock, a "fictional desert metropolis" in the near-future.

Eurogamer visited Build A Rocket Boy's flagship Edinburgh studio early in 2023, when Everywhere was being seen as the studio's major focus. It'll be intriguing to see how much - if anything - of this earlier version of the project remains.