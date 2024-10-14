GTA Online's new zombie mode is so popular, Rockstar has to keep increasing the community challenges

GTA Online's time-limited zombie mode is here and players cannot get enough of it.

On 10th October, Rockstar launched a new survival mode and a community challenge that took us back to North Yankton to collectively slay 80 million zombies in order to unlock "special gifts", including a spooky-season appropriate Orange Glow Skeleton Onesie and the Red Hooded Skull Mask.

Within a couple of days, over 400,000 players logged in to take part, prompting Rockstar to revise the collective slay count up from 80 million undead denizens to 800 million.

If successful, all participants will secure a Purple Glow and Green Glow skeleton onesie to match the goodies unlocked when the community previously hit 80 million collective zombie deaths.

Last night, Rockstar popped up again to confirm players were already over half-way towards the new goal, having "dispatched" 430 million zombies.

More than halfway there — over 430 million zombies now dispatched in the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge!



"400,000 players have played the new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode within 24 hours, marking a 270 percent increase over the player count for the Assault on ATT-16 mode during the same period," explains Tez2, a twitterer who monitors engagement on Rockstar Games.

400,000 players have played the new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode within 24 hours, marking a 270% increase over the player count for the Assault on ATT-16 mode during the same period.



Last week we reported that Mubi, an art house streamer and distributor, has acquired the US cinema rights and the global streaming rights for a documentary made entirely in Grand Theft Auto Online, which has a Shakespearean twist.

This documentary is Grand Theft Hamlet, and tells the story of two unemployed actors who went about staging a performance of Shakespeare's tragedy within GTA Online.