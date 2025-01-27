GTA Online all Yuanbao locations
Where to find all 36 Yuanbao collectibles in GTA Online.
Yuanbao in GTA Online are a new type of collectible you can find across Los Santos and Blaine County to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025.
Now, as with most GTA Online collectibles, finding the Yuanbao are not easy. These ones in particular are very small and well hidden. Some of them are even in places you can't reach on foot!
Don't worry though, we're here to show you where to find all GTA Online Yuanbao locations and we explain the rewards for finding them.
GTA Online All Yuanbao locations
There are a total of 36 Yunabo collectibles to find in GTA Online. For some of them you will need a Helicopter or another vehicle that will allow you to get to previously unreachable rooftop areas to get some of them. You can collect them in any order though, which is a bonus and they're not time specific.
Also, when you get close to a Yuanbao your controller will begin to vibrate and the vibration will get more intense the closer you are to finding it.
They're spread across the entire map, so without further ado here are all Yuanbao locations in GTA Online:
Yuanbao One
The first one can be found on the edge of an abandoned fuel tanker in a shed in El Burro Heights.
Yuanbao Two
There's one below the yellow caps at the front of a boat docked in a shelter at Elysian Island.
Yuanbao Three
Another one is on top of a fan on the roof of a building in Cypress Flats.
Yuanbao Four
This one is on the edge of the rooftop of a row of shops in Chamberlain Hills.
Yuanbao Five
There's one on the pile of concrete tubes in the scrap yard behind the LS Customs near the LSIA.
Yuanbao Six
You can find a Yuanbao on the roof of Darnell Bros Garment Factory in La Mesa, it’s at the end of the 'Bros' portion of the sign.
Yuanbao Seven
There's one on the edge of a duo of coffins in the Cemetery in Pacific Bluffs.
Yuanbao Eight
This one can be found by the 'Hole 9' sign at the Golf Club in Rockford Hills.
Yuanbao Nine
There's one on the rooftop edge of a small row of shops in Davis.
Yuanbao Ten
Head to the south-east hangar in the LSIA to find this one sitting on top of the steering wheel of a cart parked outside the hangar entrance.
Yuanbao Eleven
This one is on the edge of a plant pot near the Kortz sign on balcony of the Bell Building in Pacific Bluffs.
Yuanbao Twelve
There's one on a bench between buildings in Rockford Hills.
Yuanbao Thirteen
This one is on some breeze blocks at the construction project between the houses in El Burro Heights.
Yuanbao Fourteen
There's one on the log stumps beside the Alamo Fruit Market in Grapeseed.
Yuanbao Fifteen
This one is on a platform beneath one of the the train bridges at Mount Gordo.
Yuanbao Sixteen
There's one on a bench that's overlooking the pond in Mirror Park.
Yuanbao Seventeen
This one is on the edge of the roof at the front of The Oriental in Downtown Vinewood.
Yuanbao Eighteen
There's one Yuanbao on the edge of the roof of the Noodle Exchange building in Vespucci Canals.
Yuanbao Nineteen
This one is on the vent shaft on the roof of the building to the left of the Barber Shop in Sandy Shores.
Yuanbao Twenty
Another one can be found on the roof of Diamond Casino, it's right on the edge of the roof that's facing the direction of the Casino car park.
Yuanbao Twenty-one
There's a Yuanbao balanced on the barrier leading into Fort Zancudo. Approach this one carefully.
Yuanbao Twenty-two
This one can be found on the top deck of a ship docked in Banning. The Yuanbao is on the north-facing side of the ship.
Yuanbao Twenty-three
There's one inside the top drawer of a tool chest outside a house in Banham Canyon/Ineseno Road. Be careful, a gang attack may start when you approach this house.
Yuanbao Twenty-four
This Yuanbao can be found on a table by a radio near a pool in the back yard of a house in Vinewood Hills.
Yuanbao Twenty-five
This one is by the coffee maker in the back room of the 24/7 shop in Harmony.
Yuanbao Twenty-six
This one can be found on a column near the end of a pier in the Alamo Sea.
Yuanbao Twenty-seven
This one is on the white stumps at the front of the large ship docked at Terminal.
Yuanbao Twenty-eight
There's a Yuanbao at the bottom of the radio tower near the Altruist Camp in Chiliad State Mountain Wilderness.
Yuanbao Twenty-nine
This one is on the edge of a rooftop by some sofas on a building in West Vinewood.
Yuanbao Thirty
Another Yuanbao can be found by a radio on a table between some gazebos on a beach in North Chumash.
Yuanbao Thirty-one
This one is on a picnic table by the vending machines beside a building in Paleto Bay.
Yuanbao Thirty-two
There's once balanced on the rear fender of a yellow shipping crate truck in Paleto Bay.
Yuanbao Thirty-three
There's a Yuanbao on the edge of a row of seats at Vinewood Racetrack near the Music Room.
Yuanbao Thirty-four
This one is on the edge of a plant/bush wall near the tennis court inside a house in Richman Glen.
Yuanbao Thirty-five
There's a Yuanbao inside the palm tree plant pot to the left of the entrance to the Union Depository in Pillbox Hill.
Yuanbao Thirty-six
This one is on a pile of materials on the first floor of the roof of the half-finished skyscraper in Pillbox Hill.
GTA Online Yuanbao collectible rewards explained
If you find all 36 Yunabao collectibles before Wednesday 12th February 2025 you'll be rewarded with the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.
Also, every time you collect a Yuanbao you'll be rewarded with RP and GTA$888. So, you can collect all 36 of them to earn GTA$31,968.
That's all for now! Good luck on the hunt for Yunabao's!