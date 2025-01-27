Yuanbao in GTA Online are a new type of collectible you can find across Los Santos and Blaine County to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025.

Now, as with most GTA Online collectibles, finding the Yuanbao are not easy. These ones in particular are very small and well hidden. Some of them are even in places you can't reach on foot!

Don't worry though, we're here to show you where to find all GTA Online Yuanbao locations and we explain the rewards for finding them.

On this page:

GTA Online All Yuanbao locations

There are a total of 36 Yunabo collectibles to find in GTA Online. For some of them you will need a Helicopter or another vehicle that will allow you to get to previously unreachable rooftop areas to get some of them. You can collect them in any order though, which is a bonus and they're not time specific.

Also, when you get close to a Yuanbao your controller will begin to vibrate and the vibration will get more intense the closer you are to finding it.

They're spread across the entire map, so without further ado here are all Yuanbao locations in GTA Online:

Yuanbao One

The first one can be found on the edge of an abandoned fuel tanker in a shed in El Burro Heights.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Two

There's one below the yellow caps at the front of a boat docked in a shelter at Elysian Island.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Three

Another one is on top of a fan on the roof of a building in Cypress Flats.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Four

This one is on the edge of the rooftop of a row of shops in Chamberlain Hills.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Five

There's one on the pile of concrete tubes in the scrap yard behind the LS Customs near the LSIA.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Six

You can find a Yuanbao on the roof of Darnell Bros Garment Factory in La Mesa, it’s at the end of the 'Bros' portion of the sign.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Seven

There's one on the edge of a duo of coffins in the Cemetery in Pacific Bluffs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eight

This one can be found by the 'Hole 9' sign at the Golf Club in Rockford Hills.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Nine

There's one on the rooftop edge of a small row of shops in Davis.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Ten

Head to the south-east hangar in the LSIA to find this one sitting on top of the steering wheel of a cart parked outside the hangar entrance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eleven

This one is on the edge of a plant pot near the Kortz sign on balcony of the Bell Building in Pacific Bluffs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twelve

There's one on a bench between buildings in Rockford Hills.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirteen

This one is on some breeze blocks at the construction project between the houses in El Burro Heights.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Fourteen

There's one on the log stumps beside the Alamo Fruit Market in Grapeseed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Fifteen

This one is on a platform beneath one of the the train bridges at Mount Gordo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Sixteen

There's one on a bench that's overlooking the pond in Mirror Park.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Seventeen

This one is on the edge of the roof at the front of The Oriental in Downtown Vinewood.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eighteen

There's one Yuanbao on the edge of the roof of the Noodle Exchange building in Vespucci Canals.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Nineteen

This one is on the vent shaft on the roof of the building to the left of the Barber Shop in Sandy Shores.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty

Another one can be found on the roof of Diamond Casino, it's right on the edge of the roof that's facing the direction of the Casino car park.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-one

There's a Yuanbao balanced on the barrier leading into Fort Zancudo. Approach this one carefully.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-two

This one can be found on the top deck of a ship docked in Banning. The Yuanbao is on the north-facing side of the ship.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-three

There's one inside the top drawer of a tool chest outside a house in Banham Canyon/Ineseno Road. Be careful, a gang attack may start when you approach this house.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-four

This Yuanbao can be found on a table by a radio near a pool in the back yard of a house in Vinewood Hills.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-five

This one is by the coffee maker in the back room of the 24/7 shop in Harmony.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-six

This one can be found on a column near the end of a pier in the Alamo Sea.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-seven

This one is on the white stumps at the front of the large ship docked at Terminal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-eight

There's a Yuanbao at the bottom of the radio tower near the Altruist Camp in Chiliad State Mountain Wilderness.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-nine

This one is on the edge of a rooftop by some sofas on a building in West Vinewood.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty

Another Yuanbao can be found by a radio on a table between some gazebos on a beach in North Chumash.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-one

This one is on a picnic table by the vending machines beside a building in Paleto Bay.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-two

There's once balanced on the rear fender of a yellow shipping crate truck in Paleto Bay.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-three

There's a Yuanbao on the edge of a row of seats at Vinewood Racetrack near the Music Room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-four

This one is on the edge of a plant/bush wall near the tennis court inside a house in Richman Glen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-five

There's a Yuanbao inside the palm tree plant pot to the left of the entrance to the Union Depository in Pillbox Hill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-six

This one is on a pile of materials on the first floor of the roof of the half-finished skyscraper in Pillbox Hill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

GTA Online Yuanbao collectible rewards explained

If you find all 36 Yunabao collectibles before Wednesday 12th February 2025 you'll be rewarded with the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Also, every time you collect a Yuanbao you'll be rewarded with RP and GTA$888. So, you can collect all 36 of them to earn GTA$31,968.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

That's all for now! Good luck on the hunt for Yunabao's!