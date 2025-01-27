Skip to main content

GTA Online all Yuanbao locations

Where to find all 36 Yuanbao collectibles in GTA Online.

Image credit: Rockstar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Yuanbao in GTA Online are a new type of collectible you can find across Los Santos and Blaine County to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025.

Now, as with most GTA Online collectibles, finding the Yuanbao are not easy. These ones in particular are very small and well hidden. Some of them are even in places you can't reach on foot!

Don't worry though, we're here to show you where to find all GTA Online Yuanbao locations and we explain the rewards for finding them.

On this page:

GTA Online All Yuanbao locations

There are a total of 36 Yunabo collectibles to find in GTA Online. For some of them you will need a Helicopter or another vehicle that will allow you to get to previously unreachable rooftop areas to get some of them. You can collect them in any order though, which is a bonus and they're not time specific.

Also, when you get close to a Yuanbao your controller will begin to vibrate and the vibration will get more intense the closer you are to finding it.

They're spread across the entire map, so without further ado here are all Yuanbao locations in GTA Online:

Yuanbao One

The first one can be found on the edge of an abandoned fuel tanker in a shed in El Burro Heights.

gta online yuanbao one location on abandoned fuel tanker el burro heights
gta online yuanbao one map location el burro heights
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Two

There's one below the yellow caps at the front of a boat docked in a shelter at Elysian Island.

gta online yuanbao two location at front of ship in elysian island
gta online yuanbao two map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Three

Another one is on top of a fan on the roof of a building in Cypress Flats.

gta online yuanbao three location on rooftop vent fan cypress flats
gta online yuanbao three map location cypress flats
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Four

This one is on the edge of the rooftop of a row of shops in Chamberlain Hills.

gta online yuanbao four location on roof in chamberlain hills
gta online yuanbao four map location chamberlain hills
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Five

There's one on the pile of concrete tubes in the scrap yard behind the LS Customs near the LSIA.

gta online yuanbao five location
gta online yuanbao five map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Six

You can find a Yuanbao on the roof of Darnell Bros Garment Factory in La Mesa, it’s at the end of the 'Bros' portion of the sign.

gta online yuanbao six location on roof darnell bros garment factory
gta online yuanbao six map location la mesa
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Seven

There's one on the edge of a duo of coffins in the Cemetery in Pacific Bluffs.

gta online yuanbao seven map location on dual coffins in pacific bluffs cemetery
gta online yuanbao seven map location pacific bluffs cemetery
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eight

This one can be found by the 'Hole 9' sign at the Golf Club in Rockford Hills.

gta online yuanbao eight location los santos golf course hole nine
gta online yuanbao eight map location los santos golf course
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Nine

There's one on the rooftop edge of a small row of shops in Davis.

gta online yuanbao nine location on rooftop in davis
gta online yuanbao nine map location in davis
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Ten

Head to the south-east hangar in the LSIA to find this one sitting on top of the steering wheel of a cart parked outside the hangar entrance.

gta online yuanbao ten location on top of wheel
gta online yuanbao ten map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eleven

This one is on the edge of a plant pot near the Kortz sign on balcony of the Bell Building in Pacific Bluffs.

gta online yuanbao eleven location by kortz sign on bell building pacific bluffs
gta online yuanbao eleven map location pacific bluffs
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twelve

There's one on a bench between buildings in Rockford Hills.

gta online yuanbao twelve location on bench
gta online yuanbao twelve map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirteen

This one is on some breeze blocks at the construction project between the houses in El Burro Heights.

gta online yuanbao thirteen location el burro heights construction site
gta online yuanbao thirteen map location el burro heights
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Fourteen

There's one on the log stumps beside the Alamo Fruit Market in Grapeseed.

gta online yuanbao fourteen location on stumps beside alamo fruit market
gta online yuanbao fourteen map location grapeseed
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Fifteen

This one is on a platform beneath one of the the train bridges at Mount Gordo.

gta online yuanbao fifteen location mount gordo train bridge
gta online yuanbao fifteen map location mount gordo
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Sixteen

There's one on a bench that's overlooking the pond in Mirror Park.

gta online yuanbao sixteen location on bench mirror park
gta online yuanbao sixteen map location mirror park
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Seventeen

This one is on the edge of the roof at the front of The Oriental in Downtown Vinewood.

gta online yuanbao seventeen location rooftop of the oriental
gta online yuanbao seventeen map location downtown vinewood
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Eighteen

There's one Yuanbao on the edge of the roof of the Noodle Exchange building in Vespucci Canals.

gta online yuanbao eighteen location on rooftop vespucci canals
gta online yuanbao eighteen map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Nineteen

This one is on the vent shaft on the roof of the building to the left of the Barber Shop in Sandy Shores.

gta online yuanbao nineteen location on roof beside sandy shores barber shop
gta online yuanbao nineteen map location sandy shores
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty

Another one can be found on the roof of Diamond Casino, it's right on the edge of the roof that's facing the direction of the Casino car park.

gta online yuanbao twenty location diamond casino roof
gta online yuanbao twenty map location diamond casino vinewood hills
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-one

There's a Yuanbao balanced on the barrier leading into Fort Zancudo. Approach this one carefully.

gta online yuanbao twenty one location fort zancudo barrier
gta online yuanbao twenty one map location fort zancudo
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-two

This one can be found on the top deck of a ship docked in Banning. The Yuanbao is on the north-facing side of the ship.

gta online yuanbao twenty two location on ship in banning
gta online yuanbao twenty two map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-three

There's one inside the top drawer of a tool chest outside a house in Banham Canyon/Ineseno Road. Be careful, a gang attack may start when you approach this house.

gta online yuanbao twenty three location inside top drawer tool chest
gta online yuanbao twenty three map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-four

This Yuanbao can be found on a table by a radio near a pool in the back yard of a house in Vinewood Hills.

gta online yuanbao twenty four location on table by radio near pool vinewood hills
gta online yuanbao twenty four map location vinewood hills
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-five

This one is by the coffee maker in the back room of the 24/7 shop in Harmony.

gta online yuanbao location inside shop back room in harmony
gta online yuanbao twenty five map location harmony
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-six

This one can be found on a column near the end of a pier in the Alamo Sea.

gta online yuanbao twenty six location on pier near alamo sea
gta online yuanbao twenty six map location alamo sea
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-seven

This one is on the white stumps at the front of the large ship docked at Terminal.

gta online yuanbao twenty seven location on stump on ship at terminal
gta online yuanbao twenty seven terminal map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-eight

There's a Yuanbao at the bottom of the radio tower near the Altruist Camp in Chiliad State Mountain Wilderness.

gta online yuanbao twenty eight location at bottom of radio tower
gta online yuanbao twenty eight map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Twenty-nine

This one is on the edge of a rooftop by some sofas on a building in West Vinewood.

gta online yuanbao twenty nine location on balcony of rooftop area west vinewood
gta online yuanbao twenty nine map location west vinewood
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty

Another Yuanbao can be found by a radio on a table between some gazebos on a beach in North Chumash.

gta online yuanbao thirty location by radio on beach
gta online yuanbao thirty map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-one

This one is on a picnic table by the vending machines beside a building in Paleto Bay.

gta online yuanbao thirty one location by vending machines in paleto bay
gta online yuanbao thirty one map location paleto bay
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-two

There's once balanced on the rear fender of a yellow shipping crate truck in Paleto Bay.

gta online yuanbao thirty two location on back of truck paleto bay
gta online yuanbao thirty two map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-three

There's a Yuanbao on the edge of a row of seats at Vinewood Racetrack near the Music Room.

gta online yuanbao thirty three location on benches at vinewood racetrack
gta online yuanbao thirty three map location vinewood racetrack
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-four

This one is on the edge of a plant/bush wall near the tennis court inside a house in Richman Glen.

gta online yuanbao thirty four location on wall inside house garden in richman glen
gta online yuanbao thirty four map location richman glen
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-five

There's a Yuanbao inside the palm tree plant pot to the left of the entrance to the Union Depository in Pillbox Hill.

gta online yuanbao thirty five location in plant pot union depository
gta online yuanbao thirty five map location pillbox hill
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Yuanbao Thirty-six

This one is on a pile of materials on the first floor of the roof of the half-finished skyscraper in Pillbox Hill.

gta online yuanbao thirty six location on pipes at top of skyscraper pillbox hill
gta online yuanbao thirty six map location pillbox hill
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

GTA Online Yuanbao collectible rewards explained

If you find all 36 Yunabao collectibles before Wednesday 12th February 2025 you'll be rewarded with the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Also, every time you collect a Yuanbao you'll be rewarded with RP and GTA$888. So, you can collect all 36 of them to earn GTA$31,968.

gta online yuanbao collectibles
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

That's all for now! Good luck on the hunt for Yunabao's!

