GTA 6 release date still on track for this autumn, Take-Two insists, despite delay fears

Rockstar Games' hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to launch this "fall" publisher Take-Two Interactive has reiterated, despite persistent rumblings of a delay.

Take-Two recommitted to its release window as part of its Q3 FY 2025 earnings report, writing, "This calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for [the company], as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization 7 on 11th February, Mafia: The Old Country in the summer, Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

Take-Two announced an autumn 2025 release target for GTA 6 last May, narrowing down what had previously only been a 2025 window at the time of the game's first trailer reveal. However, rumours of a possible delay have continued to dog the game since then.

A report last March suggested Rockstar had originally been targeting a "spring" 2025 release but that development had "fallen behind". An autumn launch was said to be more likely - just as 2K later announced - but it was claimed a 2026 release could happen as "fallback plan".

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier later called the rumours unfounded, and Take-Two has continued to stand by its autumn launch window, even if it still hasn't quite got as far as revealing the release date the entire games industry is waiting for.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has acknowledged the mounting anticipation around GTA6 in an interview with IGN. "I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally," he said. "We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organisation is super excited."