Skip to main content

GTA 6 set for PC debut in early 2026, accessories company claims

We were on a brake.

Screenshot from GTA 6 reveal trailer showing a woman in an American flag bikini, wearing a backwards facing cap and sunglasses pulling a face at the camera. She is covered in mud
Image credit: Rockstar
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
5 comments

We still don't have a firm console release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but a game peripheral company has now stated it will make its later PC debut in early 2026.

The next entry in Rockstar's series is scheduled for consoles this autumn. However, the developer along with publisher Take-Two are keeping things close to their chest when it comes to firm details, particularly on the PC front. Back in May, Take-Two said Rockstar would "make more announcements in due time", and then earlier this month it teased a GTA 6 PC release is on the cards but the company tends not to "go across all platforms simultaneously".

Now, however, PC accessories company Corsair Gaming has suggested we could be seeing GTA 6 arriving on PC as soon as early next year.

Cover image for YouTube video9 Exciting 2025 Open-World Games We Can't Wait to Play
9 Exciting 2025 Open-World Games We Can't Wait to Play. Watch on YouTube

Speaking during its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial VP Ronald van Veen said:

"GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now, it's going to come out in the fall [autumn] for console, and then early 2026 for PC" (thanks, VGC).

Should this prove true, this is a pretty speedy move to PC when you consider other Rockstar releases. Red Dead Redemption, for example, first launched all the way back in 2010 across PS3 and Xbox 360. It then arrived on PC last year.

Lucia holds a wad of cash in GTA 6
Jason in GTA 6
Image credit: Rockstar

As for its console debut, Take-Two head Strauss Zelnick previously said he isn't worried about getting GTA 6 to work on Microsoft's lesser powered Xbox Series S console.

Zelnick simply said the team would always "find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech", in a bid to alleviate any concerns. "Our labels are really good at that," he said in November. "I'm not really worried."

For more on the game, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

Read this next