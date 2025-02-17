GTA 6 set for PC debut in early 2026, accessories company claims

We still don't have a firm console release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but a game peripheral company has now stated it will make its later PC debut in early 2026.

The next entry in Rockstar's series is scheduled for consoles this autumn. However, the developer along with publisher Take-Two are keeping things close to their chest when it comes to firm details, particularly on the PC front. Back in May, Take-Two said Rockstar would "make more announcements in due time", and then earlier this month it teased a GTA 6 PC release is on the cards but the company tends not to "go across all platforms simultaneously".

Now, however, PC accessories company Corsair Gaming has suggested we could be seeing GTA 6 arriving on PC as soon as early next year.

Speaking during its latest financial results, Corsair Gaming's financial VP Ronald van Veen said:

"GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now, it's going to come out in the fall [autumn] for console, and then early 2026 for PC" (thanks, VGC).

Should this prove true, this is a pretty speedy move to PC when you consider other Rockstar releases. Red Dead Redemption, for example, first launched all the way back in 2010 across PS3 and Xbox 360. It then arrived on PC last year.

Image credit: Rockstar

As for its console debut, Take-Two head Strauss Zelnick previously said he isn't worried about getting GTA 6 to work on Microsoft's lesser powered Xbox Series S console.

Zelnick simply said the team would always "find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech", in a bid to alleviate any concerns. "Our labels are really good at that," he said in November. "I'm not really worried."

