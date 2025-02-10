GTA 6 PC version teased by Take-Two boss, acknowledges platform's growing importance

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has discussed the growing importance of the PC market, though stopped short of outright confirming GTA 6 will be heading to PC.

GTA 6 is currently slated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but there's been no mention of a PC release so far. That's surprising in 2025, when big releases are often released simultaneously across all three platforms, or at least follow up soon with PC.

Speaking to IGN, Zelnick teased a PC release of GTA 6 will be on the way, but the company tends not to "go across all platforms simultaneously".

"So with Civ 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away," Zelnick said, making comparison with Firaxis' recently launched Civilization 7. "With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms."

Interestingly, Zelnick admitted that the PC version of a multiplatform game can generate 40 percent of overall sales. As a result, the PC platform is growing in importance.

"We have seen PC become a much more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue," he said.

Still, the focus for GTA 6 for now are the console releases, which Zelnick expects to boost console sales in response.

"When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles," Zelnick said.

"And I think that will happen this year. I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar '25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."

So why no PC release for GTA 6 at present? As Zelnick noted, Rockstar has traditionally started with console releases in the past: GTA 5, for instance, released in September 2013 while the PC version (initially aiming for simultaneous release) was delayed until April 2015.

Rockstar also has a torrid history with modders, including the infamous Hot Coffee mod.

Just last month, the company shut down an ambitious mod that put a playable version of GTA 4's Liberty City inside GTA 5.