GTA 6 "parody" Grand Taking Ages set to launch on Steam, despite PlayStation pulling it from store

Grand Taking Ages, a GTA 6 "parody" that uses AI artwork and voice acting, has done enough to convince Valve it should launch on Steam.

That's despite Sony recently stepping in to remove a PS5 version of the project set to launch on the PlayStation Store.

Originally titled Grand Taking Ages 6, the now re-named game has a July 2025 release date on PC via Steam, and there's fresh detail on what the game actually is.

Speaking to IGN, developer Violarte said Grand Taking Ages would be a management simulator, where players attempt to run a game developer. (Presumably you are not rewarded for getting booted off the store of a major console manufacturer.)

Adjustments have been made in order to convince Steam owner Valve that Grand Taking Ages is actually a legitimate project, with changes to the game's logo and presentation "to clearly differentiate the game" from Rockstar's own GTA 6.

Image credit: Violarte

According to Violarte, its project was taken down by Sony despite the defence that it was clearly a parody. Indeed, the developer suggested the recent Grand Theft Hamlet project - a film in which a production of Shakespeare's classic play is performed within GTA Online - proved just this.

"We genuinely believe that, with the recent updates, Grand Taking Ages is now ready to be relisted on the PlayStation Store," Violarte concluded, saying it had requested Sony now reinstate the game's store page. "We strongly believe that there will be no issues with Sony this time, given the adjustments we've implemented."

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment.

Back to the actual Grand Theft Auto 6, and Rockstar is currently targeting a late 2025 launch. Last week, the company shut down an ambitious mod that put GTA 4's Liberty City in GTA 5.