GTA 6 on Switch 2? Publisher pledges support, says era when Nintendo was just for kids is over

Take-Two has said it "fully expects" to support Switch 2, and indicated that no game was off the table for Nintendo's next console.

Speaking last night during Take-Two's latest financial results call, as heard by Eurogamer, company boss Strauss Zelnick was questioned about the extent to which Switch 2 would see games from the Borderlands, Mafia and GTA publisher.

And while Zelnick stopped short of confirming any particular title for Switch 2, he did take time to note that Take-Two's thinking around Nintendo's audience had changed.

"We've had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo," Zelnick began, "and we've supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release.

"There was a time when Nintendo platforms are really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. And now today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience.

"As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]."

Does Switch 2 have the technical prowess to run GTA 6? That's another matter. Alternatively, you could see Take-Two eyeing up the Switch audience as yet another avenue from which to boost the already enormous sales of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

As for Rockstar's next game in the series, last night we heard confirmation that the hugely-anticipated GTA 6 is still on track - for now - to launch in the autumn of 2025.