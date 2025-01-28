GTA 5 Trevor actor wants to return for a very specific GTA 6 cameo

Steve Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5's breakout main character Trevor, has said he wants to return in Rockstar's upcoming GTA 6 in order to die at the very beginning.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Ogg said he believed the idea would make for a neat moment where he passed the torch to GTA 6's new protagonists - even if it meant getting his head kicked in.

"It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning. I think that would be cool," Ogg said.

"Because it also acknowledges the fans... like 'Hey, thank you. Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over'."

The moment would mirror an early moment with Trevor in GTA 5, where the character quickly offs GTA 4 character Johnny Kleibitz.

Alas, with less than a year until the game's debut, Ogg has said he's not yet been asked to return.

In the 12 years since GTA 5's release, Ogg's career has taken off, with roles in The Walking Dead, Westworld and Better Call Saul.

Rockstar, meanwhile, has spent the last decade expanding GTA Online with new content, and building the hotly-anticipated GTA 6 - which is currently due to launch (sans Trevor) later in 2025.

Last week, speculation swirled that Rockstar might choose to make GTA 6 cost £80, or $100, ushering in a new industry-wide raise in game prices. Meanwhile, a GTA 6 "parody" game looks set to launch soon on Steam, despite being kicked off the PlayStation Store.