GTA 5 has now sold a staggering 210m copies

Grand Theft Auto 5 has now sold a staggering 210m copies, publisher Take-Two announced this evening in its latest financial results.

The new total means Rockstar's wildly-successful game has shifted another 5m copies over the last three months of 2024, up until 31st December.

There's a fresh lifetime total for Red Dead Redemption 2, also. It now stands at 70m copies sold, up three million units on last quarter - which would be jaw-droppingly impressive in comparison to pretty much any other game out there, other than GTA 5.

New content is still being pumped out for GTA Online, such as December 2024's Agents of Sabotage update, and the multiplayer portion of Rockstar's aging game continues to be one of Take-Two's biggest earners.

This year will see GTA 5 mark its 12th anniversary on sale (it originally launched in September 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360). Red Dead Redemption 2, meanwhile, will turn seven in October.

It's around then that Take-Two has said GTA 6 will finally arrive - during its launch window which has now been re-confirmed for sometime this autumn.

"There's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things," Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick told IGN this evening, when asked about the likelihood of GTA 6 not making its current launch window. "We feel really good about it."

It's a busy year for Take-Two in general, with Sid Meier's Civilization 7 on 11th February, Mafia: The Old Country in the summer, GTA 6 in autumn and Borderlands 4 before the year's end.