GTA 5 gets new PC version that adds PS5 and Xbox Series X/S features for free

GTA 5 will receive a free upgrade on PC next month to bring it in-line with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

That means it'll receive improved graphics options and faster loading times across the game, as well as GTA Online additions like new vehicles and performance upgrades, ambient animals, and more.

The upgrade will be available from 4th March.

The update will also include kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation.

Other additions to GTA Online include: special benefits when signing up for GTA+ Membership; a Career Progress feature to track criminal movements across all GTA Online's updates; a refreshed landing page; and improved introductory flow for new players with $4m to spend in-game.

Story Mode and GTA Online progress will migrate to this new version once downloaded.

Depending on hardware support, GTA 5 players on PC will experience: ray tracing features like ambient occlusion and global illumination; support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3; faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage; higher resolutions, aspect ratios and framerates; DualSense controller support, with adaptive triggers; enhanced audio through Dolby Atmos.

The recommended specifications are as follows:

Minimum Recommended Operating system Windows 10 (latest service pack) Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i7-4770, AMD FX-9590 Intel Core i5-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB RAM 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTC 3060 (8GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage 105GB, SSD required 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive Sound card & audio 100% DirectX 10 compatible Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

Support for the previous version will continue, Rockstar promised, for those players whose hardware does not meet these minimum requirements.

However, players on the previous version of GTA Online will not be able to play in sessions with those in this newer version. More details can be found on the Rockstar website.

The next game in the series, GTA 6, is poised for a console release this year, though rumours have swirled around a PC release too.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick discussed the growing importance of the PC market, noting: "Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms."

PC peripheral company Corsair, meanwhile, believes the PC release of GTA 6 will be out early 2026.