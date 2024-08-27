Gris developer's next game Neva secures October release date

The sad and beautiful wolf adventure Neva has a release date.

Neva, which was initially announced back in May last year, will launch across PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th October, the team announced during today's Nintendo Direct. On its release, it will retail at £16.99.

Described as an "emotionally-charged new adventure", Neva follows the story of a young woman named Alba and her lifelong bond with a wolf.

"Following a traumatic encounter with dark forces, Alba finds herself bound to a curious, mischievous wolf cub. Working together, the pair will help each other overcome increasingly dangerous situations," reads the release date's trailer description. You can check it out for yourself above.

Neva is the next game from the maker of the equally sad and beautiful Gris. We called Gris "an artful puzzle platformer that'll stay with you long after its short running time" in Eurogamer's review.

For more on Neva, we got a look at its gameplay back in June, as part of Summer Game Fest.

Elsewhere during today's Nintendo Direct, we also got word that Powerwash Simulator will be getting a Shrek DLC crossover and Sabotage Studio revealed its free DLC heading to Sea of Stars next year.