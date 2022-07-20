Green Man Gaming Summer Sale: Check out some of the best games on offer

Green Man Gaming Summer Sale: Check out some of the best games on offerGrab XCOM: Ultimate Collection for a tenner, and save up to 90% on other titles.
Last week we covered Amazon Prime Day, which isn't always the best place to find deals on PC games - although the PC accessory deals were good. Fortunately, there's always opportunities to get huge discounts on PC games thanks to retailers like Green Man Gaming, which currently has its summer sale going on and runs until the 29th of July. There's over 3000 games on sale, with discounts as big as 90 percent on some AAA games and collections.
Right now in the sale you can get new horror game, The Quarry, for £32, plus you can save 57 percent on Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Resident Evil Village
There's big savings on ultimate editions of games as well. You can save 34 percent on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition, 48 percent on Tales of Arise's Ultimate Edition, and the XCOM Ultimate edition is only a tiny bit over £10.
The majority of the games in this sale are Steam game codes, but there are some that are for the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, or Xbox Live, so make sure you check which type of code you'll be purchasing and that you have an account on that platform to redeem it.
Take a look at some of the best games in the Green Man Gaming summer sale below:
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition- £47 (was £70)
Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through this chaotic fantasy world.
The Quarry - £32 (was £55)
Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.
Outriders - £19 (was £33)
As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.
XCOM: Ultimate Collection - £10.16
XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM 2, all the expansions, all DLC packs, and the recently released XCOM: Chimera Squad in one collection.
Tales Of Arise - Ultimate Edition - £39 (was £75)
Includes the Tales of Arise full game, Premium Travel Pack, Adventurer's Pack, Collaboration Costume Pack, and 18 additional costumes.
Resident Evil Village - £21.50 (was £50)
Assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - £28.16 (was £80)
Play as Arthur Morgan robs, steals and fights his way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive in the end of the Wild West period.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - £17 was £40
Aloy, an outcast from her tribe, fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.
Days Gone - £16 (was £40)
An open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic.
Hell Let Loose - £19.93 (was £40)
Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay.
There's so many more games on sale, and there's also over 1,000 DLC packs on sale too. Make sure you check out the full sale here.