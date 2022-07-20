Green Man Gaming Summer Sale: Check out some of the best games on offer

Last week we covered Amazon Prime Day, which isn't always the best place to find deals on PC games - although the PC accessory deals were good. Fortunately, there's always opportunities to get huge discounts on PC games thanks to retailers like Green Man Gaming, which currently has its summer sale going on and runs until the 29th of July. There's over 3000 games on sale, with discounts as big as 90 percent on some AAA games and collections.

Right now in the sale you can get new horror game, The Quarry, for £32, plus you can save 57 percent on Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Resident Evil Village

There's big savings on ultimate editions of games as well. You can save 34 percent on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition, 48 percent on Tales of Arise's Ultimate Edition, and the XCOM Ultimate edition is only a tiny bit over £10.

The majority of the games in this sale are Steam game codes, but there are some that are for the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, or Xbox Live, so make sure you check which type of code you'll be purchasing and that you have an account on that platform to redeem it.

Take a look at some of the best games in the Green Man Gaming summer sale below:

There's so many more games on sale, and there's also over 1,000 DLC packs on sale too. Make sure you check out the full sale here.You can carry on saving on PC games, console games, and gaming accessories if you follow the Jelly Deals Twitter too, where we're always posting about the best deals we see each day.