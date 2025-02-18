Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity Steam sale offers up curated collection of co-op capers and more

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) has shared a curated collection of games on Steam, which when purchased will help raise money to build a new Children's Cancer Centre in London.

From now until Monday, 24th February, you can hop over to Steam and choose from a selection of games including co-op titles such as The Past Within, Overcooked and Ultimate Chicken Horse, as well as exploration and building games such as Yooka-Laylee and Terra Nil to name just a handful.

"Our campaign to build this new centre is called Build it. Beat it and we are asking the gaming community to Play it. Build it. Beat it by taking part in this sale," the team at GOSH Charity said.

"Purchase some of the brilliant games on offer with great discounts and help raise funds. Your money will make a big difference. GOSH Charity relies on donations to fund the amazing, life-saving work and all contributions will ensure the children and young people facing such a difficult time will have the chance of a better future."

You can check out the full collection of games available as part of GOSH's Play it. Build it. Beat it campaign here.

Here's a snapshot of some Ulitmate Chicken Horse co-op chaos. | Image credit: Clever Endeavour Games

If you are looking for a recommendation, I played The Past Within with fellow Eurogamer puzzle enthusiast Matt, and rather enjoyed my time with it. In fact, Matt and I called it an "imaginative co-op experience that demands communication and teamwork, and conjures something memorable and unique as a result," in Eurogamer's The Past Within review.

I was also taken with Little Kitty, Big City (in my opinion, it was a better 'cat game' than Stray) and Nobody Saves the World.

Has anything caught your eye?