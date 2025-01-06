Granny Angelica's House location in Infinity Nikki
How to complete Truth and Celebration in Infinity Nikki.
Finding Granny Angelica's House is the first task you have to complete for the 'Truth and Celebration' quest in Infinity Nikki.
'Truth and Celebration' is the second quest released as part of the Star-Kissed Wishes event currently running in Infinity Nikki. The first was 'Save the Wishing Nebula' and you must have completed this quest to start 'Truth and Celebration'.
So let's take a look at Granny Angelica's House location to ensure you complete 'Truth and Celebration' in Infinity Nikki.
Granny Angelica's House location in Infinity Nikki
Granny Angelica's House can be found on the lakeside in Florawish. An easy way to reach it is to follow the path leading directly south of the Wishing Tree until you reach the lake as it will take you directly to Angelica's House. Just make sure you don't cross the bridge as you'll end up visiting a different house!
Once there you'll be treated to a cutscene and, after that, you need to head to the high corridor of the Dream Warehouse. This can be easily achieved by fast traveling to the Dream Warehouse Tower. You'll then have to watch a final cutscene to bring Truth and Celebration to a close.
For completing Truth and Celebration, you'll be rewarded with the Memory's Stardust earring sketch, 250 Thread of Purity, 50,000 Blings and 50 Diamonds.
