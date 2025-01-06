Granny Angelica's House location in Infinity Nikki

Finding Granny Angelica's House is the first task you have to complete for the 'Truth and Celebration' quest in Infinity Nikki.

'Truth and Celebration' is the second quest released as part of the Star-Kissed Wishes event currently running in Infinity Nikki. The first was 'Save the Wishing Nebula' and you must have completed this quest to start 'Truth and Celebration'.

So let's take a look at Granny Angelica's House location to ensure you complete 'Truth and Celebration' in Infinity Nikki.

