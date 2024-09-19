Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher recommits to autumn 2025 launch following delay rumour

UPDATE: A correction: Take-Two's report detailed below that lists GTA 6's planned autumn 2025 launch date was in fact first published in July, pre-dating the more recent rumour of a delay. Our original story remains below:

Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, has recommited to the game's planned autumn 2025 launch window after recent rumours of a delay.

This month, speculation of a GTA 6 delay sparked internet chatter that Rockstar's long-awaited project had been pushed to 2026.

Now, in its newly-released annual report, Take-Two Interactive has doubled down on the game's publicly-confirmed release timing - and said GTA 6 will still launch in around 12 months' time.

"Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the fall of calendar 2025," Take-Two Interactive wrote. "The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time."

Last week, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported that half a dozen Rockstar employees he'd spoken to had heard no word of a delay to the game - although that didn't rule one out if executives had made the decision without informing staff more widely.

Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive said it was "highly confident Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience" that would present "tremendous growth" for the company.

Assuming Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track, it will arrive nearly 12 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5 - which has since sold an astonishing 200m copies.