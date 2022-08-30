Grand Theft Auto 5 NaturalVision Evolved mod now available to download

The NaturalVision Evolved mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 is now available to download.

As previously reported, the mod has been in early access since 2020 and makes numerous improvements to the game's visuals.

Now it's available to download in full and suggests, perhaps, the potential quality of GTA 6.

Watch on YouTube Grand Theft Auto Online - The Criminal Enterprises Trailer

The mod considerably enhances the game's lighting, weather effects, ambient colours, world textures, building models and more for a seemingly photo-realistic look.

It's been created by a group of modders led by Jamal Rashid, aka Razed. The group has also created mods for the GTA Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Dying Light 2.

Until now, the GTA NaturalVision mod was available only on the group's Patreon page. You can check out more information on the Razed website.

And check out a trailer of the mod below.

NaturalVision Evolved – GTA V Graphics Release Trailer

In more GTA news, GTA 6 is still a long way off and will feature the series' first playable female protagonist as one of its lead characters. Positive changes have also been made within developer Rockstar with regards to crunch.