Grammy Award for best game soundtrack won by indie RPG, beating Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord beat competition from games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla to secure this year's Grammy for best video game soundtrack.

The soundtrack of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord - a remake of the 1981 RPG - was composed by famed musician Winifred Phillips, who has previously created scores for blockbusters like God of War, Assassin's Creed 3, and LittleBigPlanet.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord came on top after being nominated alongside Pinar Toprak (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla), John Paesano (Marvel's Spider-Man 2), and Wilbert Roget, II (Star Wars Outlaws).

"I am totally blown away," Phillips said. "I cannot believe this, it's just amazing, and it's like a bright light just exploded in my head. I'm just blown over.

"It was just such a wonderful experience. Digital Eclipse developed Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord and its a wonderful role-playing game. It's a medieval fantasy in the best tradition of Dungeons & Dragons and traditional medieval fantasy so it was so inspiring to create the music for that.

"The category was populated with so much brilliance this year and I have so much deep respect for the other nominees in this category. To have been recognised is just a highlight of my career, it truly is."

This is the third year the category has run at the Grammy awards. Assassin's Creed Valhalla secured the inaugural award in 2023, whilst Star Wars Jedi: Survivor won last year.