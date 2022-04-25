Grab this SteelSeries Prime Wireless gaming mouse for less than half price

Grab this SteelSeries Prime Wireless gaming mouse for less than half priceThere's also a massive 60 quid off the Prime Mini.
Finding the right mouse can be a tough task with so many great options out there, but two things that are always needed in a good gaming mouse are speed and precision.
If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, you might want to consider the Prime Wireless from SteelSeries. It has a 18,000 CPI optical sensor, and magnetic optical switches so it won't cause phantom flicks or misclicks in competetive games.
The Prime Wireless is a premium gaming mouse and usually has a premium price to match, but right now there's a collossal 65 per cent saving on Amazon which brings the price down to just £44.99!
While speed and precision are key, you also need a mouse that feels right in your hand. The Prime Wireless has a simple and smooth design so any grip feels comfortable, and it has a ultra light weight of 80 grams. If you want a smaller and even lighter mouse, then the SteelSeries Prime Mini might be the mouse for you. It's the exact same mouse but with a smaller form factor and a weight of 73 grams. The Prime Mini also has a big discount of £60 right now, making it £69.99.
- SteelSeries Prime Wireless- £44.99 at Amazon (Was £129.99)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless- £69.99 at Amazon (Was £129.99)
If you have smaller hands or just prefer a lighter and smaller mouse then the Prime Mini is a great option. Both mice connect with a 2.4Ghz dongle, and have a battery life of 100 hours. You can charge the mouse using a USB-C cable when it does eventually run out of power.
It'll be hard to find a mouse as good as this at that low of a price, so make the most of it while you can! Having a good mousepad to pair with your mouse is also important, so have a look at this SteelSeries QcK edge cloth gaming mouse pad which is also on sale. Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter account as well, so you don't miss out on deals for gaming mice, keyboards, monitors, and other great gaming deals.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.