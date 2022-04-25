Grab this SteelSeries Prime Wireless gaming mouse for less than half price

Finding the right mouse can be a tough task with so many great options out there, but two things that are always needed in a good gaming mouse are speed and precision.

If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, you might want to consider the Prime Wireless from SteelSeries. It has a 18,000 CPI optical sensor, and magnetic optical switches so it won't cause phantom flicks or misclicks in competetive games.

The Prime Wireless is a premium gaming mouse and usually has a premium price to match, but right now there's a collossal 65 per cent saving on Amazon which brings the price down to just £44.99!

While speed and precision are key, you also need a mouse that feels right in your hand. The Prime Wireless has a simple and smooth design so any grip feels comfortable, and it has a ultra light weight of 80 grams. If you want a smaller and even lighter mouse, then the SteelSeries Prime Mini might be the mouse for you. It's the exact same mouse but with a smaller form factor and a weight of 73 grams. The Prime Mini also has a big discount of £60 right now, making it £69.99.

If you have smaller hands or just prefer a lighter and smaller mouse then the Prime Mini is a great option. Both mice connect with a 2.4Ghz dongle, and have a battery life of 100 hours. You can charge the mouse using a USB-C cable when it does eventually run out of power.

It'll be hard to find a mouse as good as this at that low of a price, so make the most of it while you can! Having a good mousepad to pair with your mouse is also important, so have a look at this SteelSeries QcK edge cloth gaming mouse pad which is also on sale.