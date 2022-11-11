Grab the official Xbox controller in white for just £37.99 from the Microsoft Store

Microsoft's official Xbox controller is often regarded as the best of the bunch thanks to its ergonomic design and durability. It's currently on sale for just £37.99 from the Microsoft store today. The robot white, carbon black and shock blue are also reduced by $10 to $49.99 at the US store.

Given how essential a game controller is, whether you're replacing a busted one or in need of a friend's help in co-op mode, it's not often we see big discounts on the Xbox controller. It's also rare for it to be available at such a low price.

The new iteration has many small upgrades over the previous Xbox One controller. It's slightly smaller, making it much more comfortable to use in the hands with buttons closer in reach. And the concave D-pad is inspired by the design from the Elite Series controllers.

The textured back makes it easier to grip, and the new share button - and the customise options in Windows and on the Xbox - makes it really easy to take quick screenshots or record the last minute or two of gameplay. And of course, there's the freedom of using either a battery pack or AA batteries.

This flexibility and ease of use is why PC gamers also choose the Xbox controller over other options. And with the ability to connect over the wireless protocol or Bluetooth, you'll have no issues using it with Android and iOS devices. In fact, using the pair button allows you to switch between two registered devices with great ease.

