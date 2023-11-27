Grab the best Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months NSO for just £299

There's a few hours left of Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK, which means there's still time to grab a few last-minute gaming deals before the day is out!

If you've been debating buying the Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, then you will be pleased to know it's still available for under £300 from various retailers. Here's just some of the UK retailers still selling the bundle:

This is one of the best Switch bundles you can get right now, particularly because this model comes with a brilliant OLED screen - but also for the bundled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online. Whilst Mario Kart 8 is a great game to play with family and friends, the Online membership is going to net you access to online multiplayer, as well as a slew of classic titles, cloud saves, game trials, and much more. All-in-all, it's a very solid deal and one worth checking out.

