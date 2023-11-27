Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Grab the best Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months NSO for just £299

Don't miss out on this excellent Black Friday/ Cyber Monday deal.

There's a few hours left of Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK, which means there's still time to grab a few last-minute gaming deals before the day is out!

If you've been debating buying the Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, then you will be pleased to know it's still available for under £300 from various retailers. Here's just some of the UK retailers still selling the bundle:

This is one of the best Switch bundles you can get right now, particularly because this model comes with a brilliant OLED screen - but also for the bundled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online. Whilst Mario Kart 8 is a great game to play with family and friends, the Online membership is going to net you access to online multiplayer, as well as a slew of classic titles, cloud saves, game trials, and much more. All-in-all, it's a very solid deal and one worth checking out.

If you're on the lookout for more deals like this one, or you're one of our US readers, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals guide for even more Switch deals.

For more Cyber Monday 2023 and gaming deals, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across the entire site as we find the best pickups available right now.

