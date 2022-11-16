Grab a 20% discount on this Crucial P2 2TB internal SSD

As we draw closer to Black Friday 2022, more and more deals are popping up, spanning all manner of items. One early deal that’s shown up on Amazon is this 23 per cent discount on the Crucial P2 2TB internal SSD.

Crucial P2 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 NVMe Internal SSD – £121.99 from Amazon (was £158.39)

Storage is one of the most important aspects of any device, particularly if you’re into games where file sizes are increasing over time as games become bigger and bigger – looking at you, Call of Duty!

However, not only is storage a big necessity for being able to store more, but you also want a component that’s going to be quick with accessing various bits of data that you’re accessing and saving – particularly useful if you want games to load fast too!

That’s where the effectiveness of this SSD comes in – packing read and write speeds of up to 2400 MB/S and 1900 MB/S respectively, you’ll be able to access data much quicker with this SSD than you can with others.

If you’re looking for SSDs, but don’t want to fork out as much – or just want an SSD with less storage – Amazon also has the 1TB variant of this same SSD reduced, now priced at £64.99 compared to its previous £76.49.

Crucial P2 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 NVMe Internal SSD – £64.99 from Amazon (was £76.49)

