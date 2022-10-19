Gotham Knights PC recommended specs revealed

The recommended PC specs for Gotham Knights have been confirmed, ahead of the game's release on Friday, and have raised eyebrows for some of their requirements.

The specs were shared on Twitter last night, just days before the game's launch this Friday.

The game's Steam listing has been updated to reflect the specs, alongside the minimum requirements for PC which publisher Warner Bros. previously confirmed earlier in the week.

As a reminder, the minimum specs are:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590

Storage: 60GB

This will play at an estimated 60FPS at 1080p on the lowest settings.

The recommended specs are:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Geforce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 60GB

This should get you 60FPS at 1080p on high settings.

Responses to the specs have been confused and disappointed. For a game that runs at 1080p, that's quite a beefy setup you need.

Earlier this week, it was announced the console versions of Gotham Knights will be locked to 30FPS and won't include a performance mode. Overnight, Callisto Protocol publisher Krafton confirmed its game would feature a 60FPS performance mode - with many noting the timing of this announcement as far from accidental.

When our own Chris Tapsell went hands-on with Gotham Knights on PC at the beginning of the month, he found it ran smoothly over streaming platform Parsec, and found the game "underwhelmiing in terms of real substance, rather than technical performance" and described its graphics as "like an an old game that's been been visually 'remastered' by an AI".