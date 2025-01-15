GOG joins Europe's largest organisation dedicated to game preservation

GOG has joined the European Federation of Game Archives, Museums and Preservation Projects (EFGAMP) as it continues to push for game preservation.

The PC game platform is the first Polish institution to join EFGAMP, which was founded in 2012 to represent over 20 organisations focused on collecting and preserving digital games. It's the largest organisation in Europe of its kind.

"GOG was created with video game preservation in mind," said GOG managing director Maciej Gołębiewski, emphasising the company's game preservation ambitions.

"Classic games and the mission to safeguard them for future generations have always been at the core of our work. Over the past decade, we've honed our expertise in this area. The GOG Preservation Program, which ensures compatibility for over 100 games and delivers hundreds of enhancements, is just one example of this commitment. We were thrilled to see the Program warmly received not only by our players but also by our partners and the gaming industry as a whole."

He continued: "As a European company, we feel a responsibility to lead in preserving gaming heritage. Joining EFGAMP reinforces this commitment. Our next step is to expand institutional collaboration with museums and governmental and non-governmental organisations worldwide. We hope our experience will contribute meaningfully to their efforts. We are also discussing exciting new game preservation projects, which we look forward to sharing soon."

Our Video Game Preservation efforts continue!



— GOG.COM (@GOGcom) January 14, 2025

Andreas Lange, COO of EFGAMP, highlighted GOG's "unique perspective" as a "European leader in digital game distribution".

"Their experience in making classic games accessible to modern audiences complements the work of our existing members by bringing further digital expertise to our collective efforts," said Lange. "As GOG distributes classic games worldwide, GOG is a fantastic addition to EFGAMP, whose members are primarily rooted in the cultural heritage sector."

In November last year, GOG announced its Preservation Program to maintain the compatibility of games with modern and future systems. So far, over 100 games are part of the initiative, receiving a Good Old Game badge.

"Every game deserves to be remembered, and we’re committed to fighting for your gaming legacy," said GOG in a social media post.