GOG announces Preservation Program, aims to maintain game compatibility with modern and future systems

GOG has announced a new Preservation Program.

This initiative from the PC platform aims to maintain games' compatibility with modern and future systems.

"Time is erasing the games that shaped you. Forgotten, incompatible, unplayable," the GOG Preservation Program page reads. "We can fight back."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

At the time of writing, GOG has confirmed 100 games are currently part of the program. "By maintaining these iconic titles, GOG helps you protect and relive the memories that shaped you, DRM-free and with dedicated tech support," the team wrote.

In addition, GOG shared a number of preservation stories, including Heroes of Might and Magic 3, which first released over two decades ago.

With the celebrations of GOG’s 16th Anniversary, we are thrilled to announce our new initiative.



We’re launching the GOG Preservation Program – an official stamp on classic games that GOG has improved, with a commitment of our own resources to ensure their compatibility with… pic.twitter.com/cxVw74cD9f — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) November 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

GOG "revived" Heroes of Might and Magic 3 10 years ago, and an update today fixed non-playing intros in Russian and French versions of the game, validated stability and "verified compatibility" with Windows 10 and 11.

Other titles include the recent Resident Evil Bundle, which comprises the original game in the series as well as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Image credit: GOG

Earlier this year, Xbox also established a new team dedicated to video game preservation and forward compatibility. For more on the subject, be sure to read Donlan's feature: Qrth-Phyl and rethinking how we remember video games.