God of War Ragnarök's PC system requirements are here - and you'll need to free up 190GB

God of War Ragnarök is making the jump from PlayStation to PC on 19th September, and ahead of its arrival, Sony has shared PC system requirements - which, among other things, reveals players will need to free up 190GB of hard drive space to play.

As per the PlayStation Blog, the minimum hardware players will likely need to get Ragnarök running at 1080p with an average of 30fps at Low settings is a GTX 1060/RX 5500 XT, an Intel i5-4670K/Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB RAM, Windows 10, and the aforementioned 190GB SSD space.

Right at the other, considerably flashier end of the spectrum, it's recommended players hoping to hit an average of 60fps at 4K on Ultra settings have an RTX 4070 Ti/RX 7900 XT, an Intel i5-11600K/Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB RAM, Windows 10, and, yes, a big ol' chunk of SSD space.

Sony also notes Ragnarök will support Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3, as well as "frame generation for all technologies utilising that feature", on PC. Additionally, a PlayStation Network account - which Sony has been determined to foist on PC players since its failed attempt with Helldivers 2 back in May - is required to play.

But is God of War Ragnarök worth jettisoning 190GB of meticulously digitised 16th century erotica for? Chris Tapsell called it "gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd" in his Recommended review. "You will fight some big, ugly monsters," he wrote. "You'll stand silhouetted, jagged, cartoonishly angular in front of them. Finally, deep into this game, you will get a bit of the old Kratos back, a bit of PS2 excess will break free of its self-conscious cage."

And, finally, those God of War Ragnarök system requirements in full: