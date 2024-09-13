God of War Ragnarök is finally coming to PC, with enhanced visual features, and the free Valhalla DLC also included at launch.

Be warned though - you must link your PlayStation Network Account in order to play God of War Ragnarök on PC. So if you really want to continue Kratos' and Atreus' journey through the Realms on PC, and you don't have a PlayStation Network Account, you might want to make one now in advance.

To help you prepare for its PC release, we've detailed the exact God of War Ragnarök PC release date and time below, along with Ragnarök's PC system requirements.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

God of War Ragnarök PC release date and time

The PC version of God of War Ragnarök releases on Thursday 19th September at 4pm (BST) / 11am (ET). It is available to download from Steam and the Epic Games Store, but you must link a PlayStation Network Account in order to play it.

In other timezones, the God of War Ragnarök PC release date and time is:

West Coast US : Thursday 19th September at 8am (PT)

: Thursday 19th September at 8am (PT) Central US : Thursday 19th September at 10am (CT)

: Thursday 19th September at 10am (CT) East Coast US : Thursday 19th September at 11am (ET)

: Thursday 19th September at 11am (ET) UK : Thursday 19th September at 4pm (BST)

: Thursday 19th September at 4pm (BST) Europe : Thursday 19th September at 5pm (CEST)

: Thursday 19th September at 5pm (CEST) Japan : Friday 20th September at 12am (JST)

: Friday 20th September at 12am (JST) Australia: Friday 20th September at 1am (AET)

Here's a picture of the release times, if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: Sony

As well as including the Valhalla DLC at launch, the PC version of God of War Ragnarök also includes an unlocked framerate, 4K resolution, upscaling technology for higher graphical settings and output resolutions, and 21:9 ultra-widescreen and 32:9 super ultra-widescreen support.

God of War Ragnarök PC system requirements

God of War Ragnarök has five different sets of system requirements: minimum, recommended, high, performance, and ultra. Which one works for you all depends on how powerful your PC or laptop is, however, so here's a table of all system requirements for God of War Ragnarök on PC:

Minimum Recommended High Performance Ultra GRAPHIC SETTINGS 1080p @ 30 FPS AVG Low Settings 1080P @ 60 FPS AVG Medium Settings 1440P @ 60 FPS AVG High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS AVG High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS AVG Ultra Settings GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 AMD RX 5500 XT NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super AMD RX 5700 NVIDIA RTX 3070 AMD RX 6800 NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti AMD RX 6900 XT NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti AMD RX 7900 XT CPU Intel i5-4670k AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-8600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-7700K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i7-7700K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i5-11600K AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD

Here's a picture of the PC specs if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: Sony

Hope you enjoy Ragnarök on PC!