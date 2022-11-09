How to beat Vanadis Valkyrie boss fight in God of War Ragnarök

The Vanadis boss fight marks the return of the Valkyries in God of War Ragnarök, which are unfortunately just as tough to beat as ever.

There are two phases to the Vanadis boss fight, and we’ve got the best strategy and tips on how to beat the Vanadis Valkyrie in God of War Ragnarök during each phase below.

Vanadis Valkyrie boss fight Phase 1 in God of War Ragnarök

Phase 1 of the Vanadis Valkyrie boss fight starts with a dread-inducing jump scare while battling other enemies. She has a few attack patterns in this first phase, but the most important thing to remember is to use Atreus' Sonic Arrows on Vanadis.

This stuns the Vanadis Valkyrie for a short while, allowing Kratos to get close for a a quick melee attack before retreating back again. Build up Atreus' arrows to maximum then unleash them all at once to repeat this melee opportunity. We recommend the Blades of Chaos for this bit, especially if you're spinning the blades to build up Burn damage first.

We also recommend you don't use Runic attacks unless they're very quick, as you are vulnerable while performing them, and Vanadis is a very quick and deadly opponent. If you still want to use them, wait until she's stunned from Sonic Arrows.

As for avoiding her attacks, roll back when Vanadis jumps and raises her sword. There will be a red ring to indicate when this is going to happen. Hit right after this attack, but prepare to dodge quickly again.

Vanadis will also shoot projectiles that you should avoid by dodging left, right, or blocking - she'll usually come charging at Kratos right after this, so block after the projectile attack just in case.

If Vanadis has a double blue ring around her, double tap L1 to Shield Bash her if you're close enough. If you're not close, don't rush in to Shield Bash, as you won't have enough time, and there will be projectiles coming your way that you need to block soon.

Phase 1 ends when the Vanadis Valkyrie loses three bars of health.

Vanadis Valkyrie boss fight Phase 2 in God of War Ragnarök

After a short cutscene, Kratos will gain the Valour ability, allowing you to activate Rage with L3 + R3 to heal rather than enter Fury mode - very handy for this difficult boss fight!

Use Valour when you can to heal Kratos in between attacking Vanadis just like before - only this time the red ring around the Valkyrie means she might throw poison circles instead, so roll back out of the way of the green circles to avoid getting damaged by them.

Just like before, use Atreus' Sonic Arrows to stun the Vanadis Valkyrie and use the Blades of Chaos to damage her in between blocking and dodging attacks. Remember, don't use Runic abilities unless they're very quick, as Kratos is vulnerable while performing them.

Once you get her down to one health bar, the boss fight will be over and Vanadis will lift her mask.

Good luck taking on Vanadis!