God of War Ragnarök developer "strongly encourages" you download day one patch

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Sony Santa Monica has shared the first set of patch notes for God of War Ragnarök.

There are a myriad of fixes addressed in this day one patch, ranging from the UI to the combat.

Some of the fixes detailed within this update from the developer include a variety of quest, creature, and ability names. Therefore, if you are keen to avoid as many potential spoilers as possible, I would advise not reading the full notes. However, Sony Santa Monica "strongly" encourages everyone to download this patch before playing the game.

With this patch in play, those heading to the Nine Realms with Kratos and Atreus won't experience instances that see a temporary drop in frame rate, cinematics that previously failed to play and several cases where visual effects were missing from specific player attacks. There's also general improvements to the game's audio mix.

Meanwhile, for those playing on PlayStation 5, a console specific fix will implement additional tuning and coverage for the DualSense's controller haptics.

Fixes specific for PS4 players include a fix for the few cases that saw God of War Ragnarök's world loading in slowly and an "extremely rare" crash that could happen when loading up a save file.

You can read the full patch notes from Sony Santa Monica here.

Eurogamer recently awarded God of War Ragnarök a Recommended badge, with Chris calling it a "triumphant return" for the series.

"Ragnarök's dramatic might comes from its unique access to a sense of scale, a sense that was so sorely missed in the previous game and remedied with conviction here at last," he wrote.

"You will fight some big, ugly monsters in God of War: Ragnarök, you will climb on their backs, lash at them with your blades, bellow defiance up to them from below. You'll stand silhouetted, jagged, cartoonishly angular in front of them. Finally, deep into this game, you will get a bit of the old Kratos back, a bit of PS2 excess will break free of its self-conscious cage.

"It takes a long time to get there, but this is a series that's needed to do a little soul-searching, to work through its own awkward teenage phase and wince at its old regrets. Its own heroes prove to be just the tonic."