GO Big event research tasks and bonuses in Pokémon Go

The GO Big event celebrates the release of Max Battles in Pokémon Go, meaning you can finally start properly building your Dynamax Pokémon collection!

Last week saw the arrival of the first Dynamax-related mechanics in Pokémon Go - with Power Spots where you can collect Max Particles appearing on the map and the 'To the Max!' quest granting you the chance to earn your first Dynamax Pokémon. Now, however, it's time to put those Dynamax Pokémon to the test as GO Big sees the first round of one-star bosses appearing in Max Battles.

Alongside these new battles, you can also complete the GO Big event-exclusive research tasks and the new quest steps released for Galar Calling.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube