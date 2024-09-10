GO Big event research tasks and bonuses in Pokémon Go
Dynamax Pokémon have truly arrived in Pokémon Go!
The GO Big event celebrates the release of Max Battles in Pokémon Go, meaning you can finally start properly building your Dynamax Pokémon collection!
Last week saw the arrival of the first Dynamax-related mechanics in Pokémon Go - with Power Spots where you can collect Max Particles appearing on the map and the 'To the Max!' quest granting you the chance to earn your first Dynamax Pokémon. Now, however, it's time to put those Dynamax Pokémon to the test as GO Big sees the first round of one-star bosses appearing in Max Battles.
Alongside these new battles, you can also complete the GO Big event-exclusive research tasks and the new quest steps released for Galar Calling.
GO Big field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the GO Big event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collected and completed after the event is finished if you so choose.
Keep in mind that the Pokémon encounters you earn from these tasks are for normal Pokémon - you can only earn Dynamax Pokémon through the 'To the Max!' quest and Max Battles - and MP stands for Max Particles.
Here are the GO Big field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Collect MP from a Power Spot reward - Skwovet or Wooloo encounter
- Collect MP from 3 Power Spots reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter
- Collect 100 Max Particles reward - 500 Stardust, 2 Revives and 2 Super Potions
- Collect 400 Max Particles reward - Skwovet or Wooloo encounter
- Win a Max Battle reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter
Everything we know about GO Big in Pokémon Go
GO Big is running until Sunday 15th September at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go and two bonuses are live during this time. The first sees you earning double XP from spinning PokéStops and the second offering double XP for winning a Max Battle.
This last bonus is perfect for GO Big, because this event marks the release of Max Battles in Pokémon Go! Finally, you can battle Dynamax Pokémon at Power Spots and, if you win, capture these Pokémon, so you can transform them into powerful Pokémon. Just make sure you've completed at least the first quest step of 'To the Max!' first, because doing so will reward you with a Dynamax Wooloo. Since you need a Dynamax Pokémon to partake in Max Battles, this sheep is crucial to beginning your Dynamax Pokémon collection.
The following Pokémon will be appearing in one-star Max Battles:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Skwovet
- Wooloo
These Pokémon can be evolved, retaining their Dynamax ability, and you may even catch a shiny version of these Dynamax Pokémon! Keep in mind that both Dynamax Wooloo and Skwovet are 'To the Max!' quest rewards, so it's a good idea to focus on the Max Battles for the Gen 1 starter Pokémon.
GO Big also marks the release of a new section of Galar Calling, so, if you're up-to-date with this quest, get ready for a new selection of quest steps. If you're not, make sure you catch up on this quest to ensure you don't fall behind!
Finally, there will, of course, be PokéStop Showcases running throughout this event.
Good luck in Max Battles and hope you enjoy GO Big!