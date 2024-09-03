GO All Out Collection Challenge, research tasks, Falinks Raid Day, spawns and bonuses in Pokémon Go
Gen 8 finally properly arrives in Pokémon Go!
GO All Out celebrates the release of 12 Gen 8 Pokémon, including Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Dreepy, in Pokémon Go!
This is the first major release of Gen 8 Pokémon we've ever seen in Pokémon Go and, while you're hunting their spawns down, you can also complete the GO All Out Collection Challenges, event-exclusive field research tasks and the Galar Calling Special Research quest.
GO All Out also marks the release of shiny Wooloo and Skwovet. Don't forget about the Falinks Raid Day running during the event nor the GO All Out bonuses either!
On this page:
Galar Beginnings Collection Challenges Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Galar Beginnings is one of the GO All Out Collection Challenges running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 10th September at 9:59am (local time). All every other Collection Challenge, you must catch every Pokémon on its list before this deadline if you want to earn all of its rewards.
Keep in mind that three of the Pokémon on this Collection Challenge can only be obtained via evolution. This means if you obtain them by any other means, such as trading, they will not count towards Galar Beginnings.
Here are the Pokémon in the Galar Beginnings Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Grookey - In the wild, 5km eggs or event-exclusive task (Catch 8 Pokémon)
- Thwackey - Evolve Grookey using 25 Grookey Candy
- Scorbunny - In the wild, 5km eggs or event-exclusive task (Catch 8 Pokémon)
- Raboot - Evolve Scorbunny using 25 Scorbunny Candy
- Sobble - In the wild, 5km eggs or event-exclusive task (Catch 8 Pokémon)
- Drizzile - Evolve Sobble using 25 Sobble Candy
Completing this challenge rewards you with, 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Wooloo encounter.
Skwovet and Wooloo Collection Challenges Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
Skwovet and Wooloo is the second GO All Out Collection Challenges running until Tuesday 10th September at 9:59am (local time). Just like the one above, you must complete this Collection Challenge before this time passes if you want to reap its rewards.
Like the above Collection Challenge, two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge can only be obtained by evolution. Due to this, if you obtain these Pokémon using any other means, they will not count towards this Collection Challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Skwovet and Wooloo Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Skwovet - In the wild and event-exclusive research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon)
- Greedent - Evolve Skwovet using 50 Skwovet Candy
- Wooloo - In the wild and event-exclusive research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon)
- Dubwool - Evolve Wooloo using 50 Wooloo Candy
Finishing this challenge rewards you with, 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Wooloo encounter.
GO All Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops during the GO All Out event in Pokémon Go. While you can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them after the event is finished, you may find that their encounter rewards will help you complete the above Collection Challenges.
Here are the GO All Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Skwovet or Wooloo encounter
- Catch 8 Pokémon reward - Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble encounter
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 500 XP, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 3 Pinap Berries
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Falinks Raid Day in Pokémon Go explained
The Falinks Raid Day is running during the GO All Out event in Pokémon Go - from 2pm to 5pm (local time) on Sunday 8th September.
Falinks will be appearing in raids more frequently during these event hours. This Raid Day also marks the release of shiny Falinks and you'll have an increased chance of encountering its shiny form. So, if you fancy hunting down this brown centipede (Yes, it's shiny form is brown. Bleh.), you'll be happy to hear an additional five free Raid Passes can be collected by spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event.
Fear not if you prefer using Remote Raid Passes because the limit will be increased between the following times:
- UK - 1am (BST) on Sunday 8th September to 4am (BST) on Monday 9th September
- Europe - 2am (CEST) on Sunday 8th September to 5am (CEST) on Monday 9th September
- East Coast US - 8pm (EDT) on Saturday 7th September to 11pm (EDT) on Sunday 8th September
- West Coast US - 5pm (PDT) on Saturday 7th September to 8pm (PDT) on Sunday 8th September
The Falinks Raid Day will also have a pay-to-play event ticket, which will cost $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Purchasing this ticket will unlock an extra set of bonuses between 2pm to 10pm (local time) on Sunday 8th September. This includes eight additional Raid Passes earned by spinning Gyms, an increased chance of earning Rare Candy XL, 50% more XP and double Stardust from Raid Battles.
Keep in mind that this ticket is nonrefundable nor can be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to anyone you're Great Friends or higher with.
Everything we know about GO All Out in Pokémon Go
GO All Out starts the Max Out season off to a bang running until Tuesday 10th September at 10am (local time) in Pokémon Go. During this time, you can enjoy a double XP bonus for both catching and evolving Pokémon! Don't forget that the Falinks Raid Day is also running during GO All Out and you can learn more about it in the section above.
This event also marks the release of a new quest in Pokémon Go - the Galar Calling Special Research. You have until Tuesday 3rd December at 9:59am (local time) to claim this quest and, after doing so, you can complete it whenever you like. It's important to note that this is a branching research quest, so we've taken a look at which Max Out Choose Path choice is best.
Let's stop dancing about the main attraction of GO All Out though - the proper release of Gen 8 in Pokémon Go. (I mean we've had a couple of Pokémon such as Legendaries, like Zacian, Galarian forms and, for some reason, Wooloo, but this is the first time we've seen a bunch of Gen 8 Pokémon debut in Pokémon Go all at once.)
GO All Out marks the release of these Gen 8 Pokémon:
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
Being the main Gen 8 Dragon-type Pokémon, Dreepy will, of course, be far harder to find than the rest of the Pokémon, so be prepared for a long search. (Unless you get incredibly lucky and find it straight away. That won't happen to me though...) Some of these Pokémon can also only be obtained via evolution, such as Cinderace which you only get after evolving Scorbunny into Raboot and then evolving Raboot again. Though I guess you could also conduct a Special Trade for one!
Alongside these new Pokémon, the shiny forms for Wooloo and Skwovet, plus their evolutions Greendent and Dubwool, are being released as part of GO All Out!
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in the wild throughout GO All Out:
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet
- Wooloo
There's also been a number of changes for the egg pools during GO All Out and, below, we've listed all of the Pokémon we know are appearing:
5km Eggs
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
7km Eggs
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Yamask
- Galarian Stunfisk
10km Eggs
- Dreepy
Finally, you'll be able to enter your Galarian partner Pokémon in PokéStop Showcases throughout GO All Out.
Best of luck catching the new Gen 8 Pokémon throughout GO All Out!