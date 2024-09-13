Glorious photography puzzler Toem is one of next week's free Epic Store games
Oh snap!
If it's freebies you're after, the Epic Games Store has another bunch for you to add to your calendar, with acclaimed photography puzzler Toem and zombie rogue-like The Last Stand: Aftermath both now confirmed to be getting the freebie treatment next week.
Starting with Toem, it's a game of chill beats and quirky characters that sees players setting off on an expedition across a gloriously presented black-and-white world. Along the way, there are gentle problems to solve, all requiring creative use of your camera.
Christian Donlan called Toem a "cheerful modern classic" in his Essential review, championing its "playful challenges and a warm sense of place".
As for next week's second free Epic Store game, that'll be The Last Stand: Aftermath, a "single-player standalone action adventure rogue-lite" - and the fifth title in developer Con Artist Games' zombie-apocalypse-themed The Last Stand series.
Playing as an infected survivor who'll inevitably succumb to the zombie virus (at which point a new survivor takes over), players are tasked with exploring the ruins of civilisation, gathering materials and crafting valuable items to aid their progress as they go.
Toem: A Photography Adventure and The Last Stand: Aftermath will both be free to download and permanently add to your Epic Games Store library starting next Thursday, 19th September, after which a fresh batch of freebies will take their place.
And if you've missed Epic's current free games - Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - there's still time to pick them up before it's all change.