Girls' Frontline 2 codes for December 2024

Girls' Frontline 2 codes allow you to stock up on useful resources, such as Collapse Pieces, Sardis Gold, Access Keys and High-Capacity Memory Sticks, for free! These can then be used to upgrade weapons, level up characters and use the game's gacha system among other things.

Girls' Frontline 2 is a mobile and PC turn-based strategy game that’s all about collecting guns. In this long-anticipated sequel, you’ll embark on strategy-based missions, take down enemies with satisfying abilities, and, of course, roll for new dolls to bring along for the ride.

The game’s team usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we've done the hard work for you and rounded up all the current and expired GFL2 codes right here to save you some valuable battling time.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Girls' Frontline 2 codes

Here are the active Girls' Frontline 2 codes as of 9th December 2024:

GFL2LAUNCH : 1 Access Key, 2 High-Capacity Memory Sticks

: 1 Access Key, 2 High-Capacity Memory Sticks GF2EXILIUM : 5,000 Sardis Gold

: 5,000 Sardis Gold GFL2GIFT : 1,000 Sardis Gold, 3,000 Analysis Blueprints, 150 Collapse Pieces

: 1,000 Sardis Gold, 3,000 Analysis Blueprints, 150 Collapse Pieces GFL2OTS14 : 5,000 Analysis Blueprints

: 5,000 Analysis Blueprints GFL2SUOMI : 5,000 Combat Reports

: 5,000 Combat Reports GFL2REWARD : 2,500 Analysis Blueprints, 2,500 Combat Reports

: 2,500 Analysis Blueprints, 2,500 Combat Reports 1203GFL2 : 50 Collapse Pieces

: 50 Collapse Pieces GFL2GIFTME : 50 Collapse Pieces

: 50 Collapse Pieces GFL2DOLLS : 2,500 Combat Reports, 2,500 Analysis Blueprints

: 2,500 Combat Reports, 2,500 Analysis Blueprints GFL2A2C9LF : 5,000 Sardis Gold

: 5,000 Sardis Gold ELMOLIVE : 50 Collapse Pieces, 5,000 Combat Reports, 5,000 Analysis Blueprints

: 50 Collapse Pieces, 5,000 Combat Reports, 5,000 Analysis Blueprints OMNGKTWN : 150 Collapse Pieces, 3,000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys

: 150 Collapse Pieces, 3,000 Sardis Gold, 2 Access Keys GFL2ITASHA : 3,000 Combat Reports, 3,000 Analysis Blueprints

: 3,000 Combat Reports, 3,000 Analysis Blueprints GFL2DC: 5,000 Combat Reports, 5,000 Sardis Gold

All expired Girls' Frontline 2 codes

Girls' Frontline 2 doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Girls' Frontline 2?

Not sure how to redeem codes in GFL2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Girls' Frontline 2. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. On the home screen, click the settings button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: HaoPlay Limited/Eurogamer Click the 'Redeem Code' button. Image credit: HaoPlay Limited/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Apply'. Image credit: HaoPlay Limited/Eurogamer

On the hunt for codes for other popular mobile games? We've got your back with our list of Love and Deepspace codes, Infinity Nikki codes, and Genshin Impact codes.