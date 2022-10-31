Ghostbusters VR gets Rise of the Ghost Lord subtitle and 2023 release

Ghostbusters VR gets Rise of the Ghost Lord subtitle and 2023 releaseOn Meta Quest 2 and PSVR 2.
In an appropriately spooky bit of news for All Hallows' Eve, Ghostbusters VR has re-emerged following its announcement tease earlier this year with a brand new subtitle - Rise of the Ghost Lord - and 2023 release date on PSVR 2 and Meta Quest 2.
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, a collaboration between Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer nDreams, promises to unleash an "extensive and engrossing" spirit-bothering adventure playable either solo or co-operatively with up to three friends.
It also waves goodbye to the series' traditional home of New York City and makes the jump to San Franciso, taking players on a tour of some familiar sights - including the Golden Gate Bridge - as they attempt to thwart the titular Ghost Lord and his army of malevolent spirits.
Beyond that, details remain thin, but nDreams says players will be able to customise their characters' appearance, wield iconic - and upgradable - equipment, and "truly live the life of a Ghostbuster" as Rise of the Ghost Lord unfolds.
Expect to hear more as its 2023 release on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 grows nearer.
