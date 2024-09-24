Ghost-laden Holy Horror Mansion announced by Professor Layton developer Level-5, coming to "secret" platforms

Level-5 has revealed its "heartwarming" Ghost Craft RPG called Holy Horror Mansion, which the company describes as the "next concept for Yo-kai Watch".

The release platforms for the game have been described as "secret". Considering Level-5's support for Nintendo consoles, it seems likely the game will eventually make its way onto Nintendo's next, yet-to-be revealed console, tentatively dubbed Switch 2.

Holy Horror Mansion was announced during Level-5's Vision broadcast, which it hosted earlier today. Along with updates on the likes of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (which now has an April 2025 release window), Level-5 also gave us a first look at what it calls its largest cross-media project to date.

Holy Horror Mansion looks to be a bombastic evolution on Yo-kai Watch. It features a young boy named Ten Lordland who lives in a large apartment building which happens to be a gate to the underworld. He finds a mysterious camera within the building, which does something strange to one of his nose hairs. Cue plenty of spectral beings and ghostly shenanigans (see above).

During the presentation, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino said the theme for Holy Horror Mansion is "family", and the team hopes the whole family can and will enjoy it. He also said a showcase for the project will take place in the spring of next year, so stay tuned.

And, that is about all the information we have on the upcoming ghost game for now. Its release date is simply said to be "not sure" but maybe "soon", while its price will be "fair".

Nintendo has said it will make an announcement about the successor to the Switch "within this fiscal year". We'll at least learn more official news of Switch 2 before 31st March, then.

Unofficially, a major leak earlier this month of what seemed to be prototype components for the upcoming console gave us an idea of the form the machine may actually take.