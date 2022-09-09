Get this ultrawide HP gaming monitor for under £300 at John Lewis

Ultrawide gaming monitors are still finding their footing in the PC gaming space, with many gamers still preferring to use high refresh rate 1440p monitors especially for fast-paced FPS games.

For those who are looking for more screen real-estate to explore big open world games, or want more room to help them while they work, there are lots of great ultrawide monitors with fast refresh rates now that will handle whatever you throw at them.

They're also getting cheaper now, with some almost the same price as popular 27-inch 1440p monitors. Right now at John Lewis you can pick up this HP X34 34-inch WQHD Ultrawide gaming monitor for just £299.99 now it's received a £100 discount.

The HP X34 comes with a WQHD IPS display panel, featuring a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate so whatever is running on the screen will do so smoothly and without any ghosting. There is no Nvidia G-sync, but there is AMD Freesync so compatible games and graphics cards can make use to keep games looking even smoother.

It also has HDR400, which helps to deliver richer colours, deeper blacks, and brighter whites, so you can feel more immersed in a realistic game world.

The X34 only has one display port and one HDMI 2.0 port, so you'll want to plug your main console or PC in via the display port to make the most of that 1440p 165Hz display and have your secondary input using the HDMI slot.

As for ergonomics the stand is height-adjustable and the monitor tilts, swivels and pivots, and it also can be VESA mounted if you want to place it on an arm to keep your desk tidy.

This is a great entry point into ultrawide gaming and working, so take advantage of the offer while it's still there! If you want something even bigger, or a traditional sized monitor instead, have a read of Digital Foundry's best gaming monitors guide to see what they recommend. Make sure you're following Jelly Deals on Twitter as well for all the latest discounts, deals, and bundles we spot.