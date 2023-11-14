Get this 4TB Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4 SSD for just £185 from Ebuyer

Crucial are one of the most reliable brands when it comes to data storage, and the company remains an ideal choice for PC builders and gamers all over the world.

This Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4 NVMe SSD is a budget, powerful storage drive, and the 4TB model is currently available for £184.58 from Ebuyer's eBay store. All you have to do is use the code "SAVENOW" at checkout when selecting your purchase.

This is an impressive, fast NVMe drive with read speeds up to 5000MB/s and write speeds up to 4200MB/s. This is going to be a major upgrade if you're coming from a hard drive, SATA SSD or an older Gen 3 SSD.

The 4TB capacity is going to make this perfectly suitable to store both your OS, and games and media library. With games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reaching up to 200GB in size, it's better to play safe by using a large capacity drive so you don't have to switch back and forth when it's time to play.