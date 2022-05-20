Get £10 off games when you spend £15 or more at the Ubisoft store

Games publisher and developer Ubisoft is having its Legendary Sales event right now, where there are discounts of up to 80 per cent on their games including Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

If an 80 per cent discount wasn't tempting enough, you can also get £10/$10 off your purchase when you spend £15/$15 or more, which means if you were thinking of just grabbing one game you could get it for £15/$15 or less.

There's lots of games with big discounts, but not all of them will be enough on their own to get the £10/$10 off. To make it easier we've listed some of the games you can get the extra discount for including Riders Republic for £14.99/$19.99 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for just £10/$14.

The £10/$10 discount applies to the total of whatever you have in your basket, not to each item you add. So if you buy Assassin's Creed and Far Cry 6, your basket total will be £34.99/$43.99 after the discount is applied.

You've got until the 31st of May to make the most of this deal, so make sure you browse the full range of Ubisoft games on sale in the UK, and in the US.

And there you go, who doesn't love a big sale event just before the weekend starts? If your game library keeps growing and you're in need of more space store it all, have a read of Digital Foundry's best SSD for gaming guide to get more room and help your games load faster. Another thing to do over the weekend is to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we keep you posted on the best deals on games, consoles, tech and other stuff throughout the week.