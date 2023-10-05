Get EA Sports FC 24 for free when you buy a PS5 Standard console from Amazon

There's never been a better time to pick up a new PlayStation 5 console, after Sony dropped the price of the Standard console to £399 at the end of July, the disc console now sits at around £410 on its own.

There's even better news for those looking to get a new PS5, as a new bundle has appeared on Amazon that contains the PS5 Standard console with a copy of the new EA Sports FC 24 for just £410, which is cheaper than the standalone console at most UK retailers right now.

This is one of the best PS5 bundle deals we've seen since August, getting you the console at a discount and a new game for free.

In the box you'll get the PS5 disc console, one of the excellent DualSense controllers, a download code for EA Sports FC 24, and another download code you can redeem for the following Ultimate Team digital content: one Rare Gold Players Pack & 3 Untradeable loan Icon players.

The PS5 is a brilliant console, capable of playing the latest games in 4K at 120Hz, or in 8K at 60, over an HDMI 2.1 connection. It also contains a blistering internal SSD capable of 7100 MB/s read speeds and 6800 MB/s write speeds, and thanks to the expansion slot you can add extra storage with some of best SSDs for the PS5.

Image credit: EA Sports

EA Sports FC 24 is the new football (or soccer) game from EA, and is the first in the series following EA's partnership with FIFA ending. Despite the name change, much is the same from the old FIFA series, with 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues available over various game modes such as Pro Clubs, Career mode, and Ultimate Team.

FC 24 adds some new features to the formula, with PlayStyles aiming to imitate player's real-life behaviours on the pitch, and the addition of player evolutions and Women's footballers in Ultimate Team.

This bundle is currently the cheapest way to get a new PS5 Standard console, and you'll get a free game to kick-off your PS5 library too.

We're hoping to see more great PS5 deals during the second Amazon Prime Day sale on 10th and 11th October, so have a look at our Prime Day PS5 deals page to find out what to expect, and make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter and the Deals topic on Eurogamer so you don't miss out on the best bargains.