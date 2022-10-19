Get Deathloop and keep it forever with Humble Choice this October

Humble is a well-known place in the community to go and find discounted games, or to grab a handful of games and DLC for less in their always-popular Humble Bundles. Their deals go further than games as well, with discounts and bundles on books and software, too.

Regular visitors to the Humble store can really benefit from subscribing to Humble Choice, which is the monthly subscription service Humble offers that gets you extra discounts and a handful of games for less than a tenner.

Humble Choice costs £8.99/ $11.99 a month or £98/ $129 for the annual plan (which comes to about £8.17/ $10.75 a month), and when you sign up, you'll get the time-twisting sci-fi FPS game Deathloop straight away. There's seven other small indie games you get with October's Humble choice as well, including Disciples: Liberation, Epic Chef, and Golf Gang. All the games are yours to keep forever, so if you decide to cancel the subscription or skip a month you'll still have access to all the games you got.

Humble Choice members also get another benefit of an extra 20 percent discount on every game in the Humble Store. That means you can get the new A Plague Tale: Requiem for £35.19, Football Manager 2023 for £29, or Monster Hunter Rise for just £20.

Signing up to Humble Choice is a pretty good deal on its own thanks to the games you instantly get, but the value gets better if you continue to get games, books, and software from Humble with that discount which will save you money down the line.

And whether you're just getting the Choice membership, buying bundles or games, or both, you'll be making a contribution to charity at the same time. Every month Humble donates 5 percent of every Choice membership to their chosen charity. Last month members helped to donate over US$193,000.00 to Covenant House, and this month supports World Central Kitchen.

There's also nine days left in the Warhammer Vermintide Bundle I wrote about 10 days ago, so you can make the most of a Humble Choice subscription there as well.

To keep up-to-date on the latest Humble Bundles, as well as discounts on games, consoles, and PC accessories, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we do our best to show you the best deals.