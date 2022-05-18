Get an Xbox Series X with 3 months of Game Pass for just £464 at Currys

After a frustrating year and a half, we're thankfully seeing Xbox Series X consoles stay in stock at retail price across UK retailers.

This means we're finally starting to see more offers and bundles on Xbox's flagship console, plus better value for those looking to get into current-gen gaming.

Right now at Currys, you can get an Xbox Series X console bundled with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £469. You're already saving money on the Game Pass subscription with this bundle, but you can save a further £5 when you use the promo code FNDDGAMING.

To get the additional £5 discount you need to select the free 3-4 days delivery option, then apply the promo code at checkout. If you need next day delivery that costs £5 and the promo code will cancel out the extra charge.

Xbox Series X and 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle - 1 TB- £464 at Currys with code FNDDGAMING

Game Pass Ultimate is a must-have for any Xbox user thanks to the games and perks it offers, and you'll save money as one month of Game Pass Ultimate is worth £10.99, so you'll be saving £17 and have a plethora of games to use with your new console right away.

If you'd rather buy the Xbox Series X on its own and get Game Pass further down the line, you can get the £5 discount using the same promo code, then get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 whenever you're ready.

Xbox Series X - 1 TB- £444 at Currys with code FNDDGAMING

Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter said in his review that the Xbox Series X gives you the "ability to dip in and out of games as you like, to jump straight into the action right where you left off" and said that it "really is a gamechanger, and a phenomenal use of the technology."

We hope you enjoy the current-gen gaming life! There's so many games and deals out there for the Xbox Series X, and we keep track of them over on our best Xbox Deals page so make sure to check it out. It's also a good idea to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we keep you notified on Xbox console sales, game deals, and discounts on gaming accessories.