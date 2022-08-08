Get a Switch OLED with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Metroid Dread for £315 at Argos

If you've been planning to upgrade your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console to the shiny new OLED model, or you've simply been on the lookout for a cheap Nitendo Switch OLED bundle, you might want to head on over to Argos right now.

The retailer is offering a Switch OLED console with a selected game for just £5 extra, saving you around £35. Some of the games that are included in the offer are usually priced around £40, so choosing from: Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, or Metroid Dread, will net you the biggest saving overall.

These are some of the best Switch OLED bundles around right now, with the same bundles going for £350 at Game.

The new, larger OLED screen makes games look better and the superior kickstand, refined dock, audio improvements, and internal storage boost all made the £30 price increase worthwhile.

If you don't fancy any of these games or have them already, there's also a deal for the Switch OLED console that comes with a PowerA wired headset for free, saving you £25 and making it easy for you to play games with better sound and have a way to talk to people over game chat.

If you're looking for more savings to fill out your collection of Switch games, there's over 20 first-party Nintendo games on sale at ShopTo right now, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all for £35 each. We've rounded up some of the best on sale in this article.

We're sure you'll enjoy your new Nintendo Switch OLED whether you're choosing to upgrade from a Switch Lite or Standard Switch, or just getting one for the first time. If you want to keep up-to-date on deals for Switch consoles, games, and accessories, make sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter page where we post as soon as we find a deal we like the look of.